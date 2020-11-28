According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Railway System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market is expected to reach a value of around US$ 35 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.

A railway system collects information, monitors operations and manages the transportation of passenger and freight trains. It allows station operators to coordinate and manage train arrivals, departures and cargos effectively in freight transportation. Moreover, it aids in streamlining rail operations, increasing security, managing revenue, ensuring accuracy in the fare collection, lowering maintenance costs and improving consumer satisfaction.

On account of traffic congestion and rising environmental concerns, individuals nowadays are preferring public transportation. This represents one of the key factors driving the railway system market growth. In addition to this, governments of several countries are encouraging various private-sector organizations to invest in the railway sector using the public-private partnership (PPP) model. They are also improving the existing railway infrastructure with advanced management solutions for enhancing operational efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technological solutions, such as big data, internet of things (IoT), real-time monitoring and cloud-based services, is expected to provide a positive thrust to the market growth in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Transit Type:

Conventional

Diesel Locomotive

Electric Locomotive

Electro-Diesel Locomotive

Coaches

Rapid

Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU)

Electric Multiple Unit (EMU)

Light Rail/Tram

Breakup by System Type:

Auxiliary Power System

Train Information System

Propulsion System

Train Safety System

HVAC System

On-Board Vehicle Control

Breakup by Application:

Freight Transportation

Passenger Transportation

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom, American Equipment Company, Bombardier Inc., Calamp Corporation, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, CRRC Corporation Limited, Fuji Electric, General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Rotem Company, Ingeteam Power Technology, Medcom, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Škoda Transportation, Strukton Groep N.V., etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.