Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Industry / Sector Trends

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 9.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. PoC Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Increasing R&D activities in drug discovery will result in development of innovative technologies that should escalate POC molecular diagnostics preference during the analysis timeframe. Research as well as academic institutes conduct R&D activities to understand reasons behind occurrence of genetic and infectious diseases. Additionally, scientists undertake several research activities that include targeted and exome sequencing allowing them to predict exact nature of the diseases. Thus, rising R&D activities will increase demand for point of care molecular diagnostics thereby, boosting the industry growth.

Growing awareness regarding benefits of early disease diagnosis to control occurrence of chronic diseases will fuel demand for point of care molecular diagnostic tests. Industry players engaged in manufacturing PoC molecular diagnostics are undertaking several initiatives and campaigns to educate people regarding prevention of infectious diseases. Moreover, several institutes are conducting surveys and campaigns in schools to make create awareness regarding adverse impact of several infections. Thus, growing awareness amongst people will increase demand for point of care molecular diagnostics, thereby propelling business growth. However, stringent regulatory scenario may restrain the point of care molecular diagnostics market growth to certain extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Technology

In situ hybridization (ISH) segment point of care molecular diagnostics market accounted for more than 20% revenue share in 2018 and it is expected to grow tremendously in forthcoming years. ISH technology is used in diagnosing genetic disorders, allowing direct detection of mutations in nucleic acid sequence. Advancement in ISH technology allows efficient management and diagnosis of diseases. Moreover, emerging molecular diagnostic field and availability of precise instruments utilized during in-situ hybridization process facilitates effective research that proves beneficial for the segmental growth. Additionally, ISH method allows detection and localization of DNA and RNA sequences in morphologically preserved intact cellular tissues that results in high preference. Aforementioned factors will propel the demand for ISH technique thereby, augmenting the segmental growth.

Chips and microarrays segment of POC molecular diagnostics market was valued more than USD 41 million in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness substantial growth in forecast period. Microarray and chips technology enable simultaneous analysis of large DNA sequences for diagnostic applications and provides high output and accurate results. Additionally, chips comprise of arrays to analyse gene expression level. For instance, the GeneChip Human Genome u133 Plus 2.0 manufactured by Thermo Fisher in 2014 consists of 1.3 million different oligonucleotides, that are used in analysing genes over 47,000 transcripts and variants. Moreover, these chips require minimum biological material for detecting mutations that rises its preference. Aforementioned factors should escalate the segmental growth.

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Infectious Diseases

Clostridium difficile segment of point of care molecular diagnostics market accounted for around than USD 37.5 million in 2018 and it is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in forthcoming future. Clostridium difficile infection is the major cause for nosocomial infectious diarrhoea. PoC molecular diagnostics possess rapid turnaround time that are potentially beneficial for decision making in various situations such as quick isolation and de-isolation of patients suffering from clostridium difficile infection. Moreover, recently developed technologically biomedical PoC tests allow real time monitoring and diagnosis of clostridium difficile. Aforementioned factors will escalate demand for point of care molecular diagnostics, thereby fostering segmental growth.

HIV segment of the market is anticipated to witness more than 8% growth throughout the forecast period. Detection of HIV retrovirus is based on nucleic acid testing. Point of care molecular diagnostic tests utilize microfluidic technology that emphasizes on isothermal nucleic acid amplification. Moreover, technologies such as loop-mediated isothermal amplification, recombinase polymerase amplification, loop-mediated isothermal amplification, etc will allow accurate detection of RNA targets i.e., HIV genomes. Therefore, rising availability of advanced point of care molecular diagnostics in detection of HIV will escalate the segmental growth.

Germany Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, By Infectious diseases, 2018 (USD Million)

Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Region

European market size is estimated to witness more than 8.5% CAGR over the forecast timeline. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in the region will augment demand for upgraded point of care molecular diagnostic tests. Furthermore, healthcare organizations are emphasizing on preventive care to reduce morbidity and mortality rates in Europe that further escalates the demand for PoC molecular tests. Moreover, laboratories accredited to European authorities are instructed to adopt advanced PoC diagnostic tests for accurate diagnosis that will surge its demand thereby, elevating the regional growth.

Asia Pacific point of care molecular diagnostics market accounted for around 19.5% revenue share in 2018. Growing patient pool suffering from infectious diseases due to poor hygiene conditions will require immediate diagnosis creating demand for PoC molecular diagnostics. Additionally, industry players and government are taking several initiatives for increasing access to technologically advanced point of care molecular diagnostics. Above mentioned factors will positively impact the industry growth in forthcoming future.

Europe Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Some of the notable players operating in the PoC molecular diagnostics market are Abaxis, Roche, Abbott, Danaher, BioMerieux, Sysmex, Bio-Rad Laboratories, OraSure Technologies and Bayer. These market players are implementing strategies such as collaborations, geographical expansions, product launches, mergers and acquisitions. These strategies enable companies to capture higher market share and sustain industry competition.

Recent industry developments:

In February 2019, Bio-Rad Laboratories product QXDx AutoDG ddPCR system received FDA clearance. This product is used for monitoring patients molecular response to treatment. Thus, FDA approved products will enable company to gain competitive advantage.

In April 2017, Roche launched cobas Liat PCR system that is used for sensitive diagnosis of clostridium difficile. These products enable in delivering accurate and timely diagnosis of this infection. Thus, product launches will enable company to capture higher market share.

Point of Care (PoC) Molecular Diagnostics Industry Viewpoint

Point of care molecular diagnostics industry can be traced back to late 1900s. In 1980, clinicians faced troubles in diagnosing health problems and discovering solutions for the same. After extensive research, in 1987, the U.S. Department of Energy established 1st human genome project to protect humans from mutagenic effects caused by radiation. Later, as the technology progressed, industry players took several efforts to develop effective point of care molecular diagnostics. In 1991, Myriad company developed newest cutting-edge technology by using genetic information to enhance healthcare. In 2003, Northrop Grumman cooperated with Cepheid to provide diagnostic services in biohazardous situations i.e., anthrax outbreak in the U.S. Later several industry players developed biomedical point of care technologies that could deliver results in less time and with maximum accuracy. PoC molecular diagnostics market is in developing stage in emerging countries such as China and India as these countries have huge population suffering from infectious diseases. In developed economies, PoC molecular diagnostics industry is matured since, the technology has penetrated the market. Therefore, industry players focus on creating differentiation in product to sustain in the point of care molecular diagnostics industry.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics industry.

Research Methodology: Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580