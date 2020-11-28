The global E-bike market size is expected to hit around US$ 8538 million by 2027, from US$ 7492 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2020-2027.
Electric Bike is one kind of traffic tool which uses the battery as the main power energy. The main manufacture region is concentrated in the China.China occupies over 90% market share.But other regions was predicted to increase in the next few years.
Global E-bike Scope and Segment
The global E-bike market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-bike market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.
The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2016 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.
Market Segmentation
Segment by Type, the E-bike market is segmented into
- Lead-acid Battery
- Lithium ion Battery
- Other
The segment of lead-acid battery held the most of market share of about 91% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the E-bike market is segmented into
- Distribution
- Direct-sale
The distribution segment was estimated to account for the major market share of about 92% in 2018.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and E-bike Market Share Analysis
E-bike market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2020. Details included are company description, major business, E-bike product introduction, recent developments, E-bike sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
