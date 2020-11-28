The global Industrial Controls and Robotics market size is projected to reach US$ 154140 million by 2027, from US$ 127840 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020-2027.

Industrial controls and robotics systems comprise automation and instrumentation equipment, which helps in controlling and monitoring several processes within industries.

This report focuses on Industrial Controls and Robotics volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Controls and Robotics market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, China and Japan. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020.

Following are the segments covered by the report are:

Industrial Control Systems (SCADA, PLC, and DCS)

Field Devices (Field Devices, Sensors, Relay and Switches, Robotics, Motion Control and Drives Systems, and Machine Vision systems)

Manufacturing Execution Systems (Discrete and Process)

By Application:

Power

Textiles

Automotive

Chemicals

Printing and Packaging

Plastics

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing

Key Players:

The Key manufacturers that are operating in the global Industrial Controls and Robotics market are:

Denso Wave

FANUC

KUKA

Yaskawa Electric

Toshiba Machine

Yokogawa Electric

ABB

Honeywell

Emerson

GE

Invensys

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Omron

Schneider Electric

Kawasaki Robotics

The analysts have provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Industrial Controls and Robotics market with the company market structure and market share analysis of the top players. The innovative trends and developments, mergers and acquisitions, product portfolio, and new product innovation to provide a dashboard view of the market, ultimately providing the readers accurate measure of the current market developments, business strategies, and key financials.