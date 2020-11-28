The global tempered glass market size was USD 28.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.5% on account of rising demand from the automotive sector. Increasing awareness regarding tempered glass benefits in the automotive and electronic industries among consumers in developing regions is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.

Tempered glass is manufactured by chemical treatment or controlled thermal processes to increase its strength as compared to annealed glass. The product is employed in numerous applications including shower doors, passenger vehicle windows, refrigerator trays, and architectural doors and tables. Moreover, it is used as a component in the manufacturing of bulletproof products, mobile screen protectors, cookware, and diving masks on account of superior properties including high strength and safety features.

Rising construction spending in various regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA, coupled with rising need for durable building materials, is expected to fuel product demand over the next few years. Moreover, growing architectural trend toward the use of glass in building façades is expected to positively impact the demand for tempered glass during the forecast period.

Growing automobile industry, particularly in emerging economies of Asia Pacific including India and China, is another factor driving the market. However, rising use of laminated glass for automobile manufacturing on account of properties such as lightweight and anti-breakage is expected to challenge industry growth over the next few years.

Tempered glass is particularly employed when safety, thermal resistance, and strength are the key considerations. Over the past few years, screen protectors have been developed and introduced in the market for mobiles. They serve as an additional protection cover for cell phones as compared to the traditional plastic type screen protector. Growth of the global smart phone industry is expected to boost the product consumption over the forecast period.

Segment Insights

Automotive was the largest application segment, accounting for a revenue share of 55% in 2020. Increasing use of tempered glass in the manufacturing of backlights and windows is expected to propel its demand over the forecast period. Although, it faces competitive disadvantage as compared to laminated glass as it is more resilient to breakage and comprises greater capabilities in terms of pressure resistance.

The construction segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of volume during the forecast period. The product finds application in both exterior and interior elements of a structure in order to improve its aesthetic value and avoid fragility. Increasing government expenditure on infrastructural development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India are expected to augment product demand over the next few years.

Increasing product use in niche applications including as a component of ovens in the baking and cooking sector, electrical and electronics, and solar industry is expected to positively impact industry growth over the forecast period. The solar module industry is anticipated to have a positive impact on the product demand during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

In 2020, Europe held the largest share of over 45% in terms of volume. Significant growth of the automobile industry generated a healthy demand in the region. Western European countries, particularly the U.K., France, and Germany, are the largest applicants of tempered glass.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional tempered glass market with a CAGR of 10.2% in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness significant growth in the automobile industry on account of rising vehicle manufacturing in India, China, and Malaysia. Various manufacturers use tempered class in car windows due to its tendency of not breaking into small parts as compared to basic glass that breaks into sharp pieces, which can cause injuries.

The market in North America is relatively mature and is characterized by new product developments. As of 2019, the region held the third-largest share in terms of volume. The U.S. is a predominant market in the region due to rising tempered glass application in architectural projects.

Key Players

Asahi Glass, NSG Group

Press Glass SA

Tyneside Safety Glass

Fuyao Group

Guardian industries

Saint-Gobain SA

AFG Industries

PPG Industries

Cardinal FG

Pilkington Group Limited

AYG Coating Glass Co., Ltd.

Shanghai North Glass Technology & Industry Co., Ltd.

Abrisa Technologies

FUSO Glass

By Application

Construction Residential Commercial Industrial

Automotive Rear Windows Side Windows

Greenhouse

Home appliances Cookware Refrigerators Washing Machines Microwave Ovens

Gadgets Smartphones Tablets Laptops/Computers

Furniture

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Russia Poland Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Thailand Malaysia

LATAM Brazil

MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



