The global infant formula market size was more than USD 59 billion in 2019 and will witness 10.8% CAGR during the forecast timespan 2020 to 2027.

The global infant formula market size is projected to reach around US$ 105 billion by 2027.

Rise in the number of women joining workforce post giving birth, the inability of mothers to lactate, and parents seeking additional sources of nutrition for their babies are among the key factors expected to boost sales of infant formula ingredients in the years to come. Apart from this, infant formula ingredients manufacturers have invested in R&D, which is further expected to drive the growth of the infant formula ingredients industry in the years to come.

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this, too, shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling, and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

Innovations in Product Flavoring will Help Add Impetus to Market

The rise in the world population stands as a major factor in promoting infant formula market growth. In addition to this, favorable population dynamics and the rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of this formula is also adding a boost to the market. Furthermore, most mothers today prefer infant formula for their newborn voluntarily instead of breastmilk and this is also augmenting the growth of The market.

This, coupled with the innovations in this product as per the increasing needs of parents who seek differentiation in the formula is propelling players to introduce value addition and premiumization to products. This includes innovative packaging, flavoring, milk of different animals, and other loaded nutrients. Such initiatives taken by players are likely to aid in the expansion of the market in the coming years.

On the contrary, stringent regulations imposed on product quality may pose a major restraint to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the rising preference for plant-based infant formula and increasing market for alternate animal milk sources are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.

Segment:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Segment to Continue Dominance on Account of Availability of Mass Merchandizing

Based on the distribution channel, the hypermarket/ supermarket segment bagged the highest share in 2019 and is likely to continue dominating in the future. This is backed by the presence of mass merchandising that includes one and all products and convenient shopping experience in the form of separate baby sections, bundling schemes and offers, and others.

China Earned Highest Share, Helping Asia Pacific Dominate Market

Chine emerged as the fastest-growing market for infant formula products in 2020 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.40% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the rising demand for favorable birth rate, rising dependency for high-quality premium products for infants, and the fact that China is the major production hub of infant formula products globally. Therefore, Asia Pacific is likely to continue its dominance in the coming years.

On the other side, the U.S. market will also face remarkable growth in the coming years on account of the price reduction imposed on infant products as part of various women and child welfare schemes by the government.

By form, the powder segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Infant formula ingredients are commonly used in the powdered form, owing to its ease of handling compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. Several types of infant formula ingredients such as carbohydrates, proteins, some fats, and prebiotics are commonly used in powdered form by infant formula manufacturers. Thus, high growth prospects lie ahead for powder infant formula manufacturers in the coming years, especially from the emerging countries.

By source, the cow milk segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Cow milk-based ingredients find widescale usage across Europe and North America regions owing to its acceptance as a cost-effective manufacturing process, and cow milk-based ingredients are available in bulk. Apart from this, most of the infant formula manufacturers use cow-based ingredients, including Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (US).

Key Players

Some of the key players in the infant formula market are Nestlé S.A., Abbott Nutrition, Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition, The Kraft Heinz Company, Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Synutra International, Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Friesland Campina, and many other small players.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type, the market has been segmented as follows:

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others (Probiotics, Nucleotides, and Emulsifiers)

Based on the Source, the market has been segmented as follows

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein hydrolysates

Others (Goat milk and camel milk)

Based on Application, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

Based on the Form, the market for infant formula ingredients has been segmented as follows:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Based on the Region, the market has been segmented as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW) (South America and the Middle East & Africa)

