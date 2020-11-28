The global dairy alternatives market size is expected to reach USD 42.01 billion by 2027 at a 16.9% CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing occurrence of milk allergies among consumers is likely to be a key factor driving the market.

Dairy alternatives are food and beverages which can be used as a substitute for dairy. These food and beverages are derived from plants and are considered a very health alternative to dairy. Soy milk, rice milk, and almond milk are among the most popular choice for dairy alternative worldwide. Dairy alternatives is considered a healthy owing to presence of a number of essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low on fats, cholesterol and has zero concentration of lactose.

Dairy Alternatives has been very popular in the mature and emerging market. This can be attributed to rise in the number of people allergic to dairy. Furthermore, growth in health awareness and increase in the disposable income has aided the dairy alternatives market growth. Moreover, introduction of additional healthy ingredients in by different market players are some other factors that further drive the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost of act as the major restraint for this market. On the contrary, growth in demand for dairy alternatives by vegan population and introduction of new flavor & variety of dairy alternatives is anticipated to provide growth opportunities for the dairy alternatives market.

Based on the dairy alternatives market analysis by source, the soy segment generated the highest revenue in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for products with high vitamins, zinc, and iron for proper body health, in countries such as India and China. Moreover, increasing penetration of high nutrition and cholesterol free dairy alternative products is expected to increase the demand for soy in the countries such as U.S. However, the other sources segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to better taste, low cholesterol and low fat coupled with increasing demand for cholesterol free products by consumers in countries such as Canada is expected to unfold attractive opportunities for the dairy alternatives market.

Based on the dairy alternatives market forecast, beverages segment was the most prominent segment accounting for maximum share in the global market. This can be attributed to increasing demand for plant-based chemical free milk by lactose intolerant population. However, the food segment is expected to witness notable growth, with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020-2027.

Based on the distribution channel, the large retail segment was the leading distribution channel with most of the dairy alternatives market share in 2020. This can be attributed to increasing adoption of large retail formats such as supermarket and hypermarket in both the mature and emerging markets. Moreover, the one stop solution provided by these retail formats makes it a very popular option for shopping for consumers. However, the online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth through the forecast period owing to rapid internet and smartphone penetration.

By region, Asia-Pacific was the most prominent regional market in 2020. This can be attributed to increase in the trend of veganism and an increase in consumers’ awareness about health and fitness in the region.

Key Players

Some of the key companies in the industry are ADM Company; Vitsoy International Holding Limited; CP Kelco; WhiteWave Foods Company; Daiya Foods Inc.; Nutriops S.L.; Eden Foods, Inc.; OATLY AB; Blue Diamond Growers Inc.; Freedom Foods Group Ltd; and Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Segmentation

Product Outlook Soy Milk Almond Milk Rice Milk Others

Formulation Outlook Plain Sweetened Unsweetened Flavored Sweetened Unsweetened

Application Outlook Food Cheese Desserts Snacks Beverages

Regional Outlook North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia New Zealand Central & South America Middle East & Africa South Africa



