Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/389x0P0
Insights on Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Product Type
1. Jute Sack Bags
2. Jute Shopping Bags
Based on type, the market has been segmented as jute sack bags and jute shopping bags. Currently, jute sack bags dominate the market, holding the largest share due to its affordable price and convenience offered.
Breakup by Price
1. Premium
2. Mass
On the basis of price, the market is classified as premium and mass. Presently, the trend of premium jute bags is witnessing a boost, predominantly in the urban regions.
Breakup by End Use
1. Retail
2. Institutional
Based on end use, the market has been segregated as retail and institutional. Amidst these, retail exhibits a clear dominance in the market.
Breakup by Geography
1. India
2. Bangladesh
3. China
Region-wise, the market has been segmented into India, Bangladesh and China. Amongst these, India is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the market share owing to suitable climatic conditions and fertility of the soil.
Competitive Structure
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Aarbur, Ashoka Exports, Hitaishi-KK, Howrah Mills Co. Ltd., Shree Jee International Indian Ltd., and Gloster Limited.
