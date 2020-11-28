According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe robotic lawn mower market grew at a CAGR of 28% during 2014-2019.

A robotic lawn mower is a grass cutting machine that performs various tasks without human intervention. It involves a mobile base, docking station, sensory feedback control programs and other accessories, which aid in the smooth functioning of the system. It is considered more efficient as compared to conventional lawn mowers, owing to which it is widely used in mowing lawns, yards, gardens, parks and golf courses across different European countries.

Owing to hectic lifestyles and high standards of living, there is a rise in the demand for automated machines that perform daily tasks with high precision. In addition to this, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are escalating the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the commercial sector to reduce operational costs. Furthermore, on account of the boosting sales of smartphones, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering products that can be controlled using smartphones. These advancements are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Lawn Size

Small

Medium

Large

Market Breakup by End-User

Residential

Commercial

Others

Market Breakup by Technology

Smart Robotic Lawn Mower

Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Country

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and some of the key players include AL-KO Kober SE, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, E. ZICOM, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA, Yamabiko Europe, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.