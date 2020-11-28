Cheshire Media

Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

Nov 28, 2020

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Europe Robotic Lawn Mower Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Europe robotic lawn mower market grew at a CAGR of 28% during 2014-2019.

Request to get the sample report: https://bit.ly/3dAft3F

A robotic lawn mower is a grass cutting machine that performs various tasks without human intervention. It involves a mobile base, docking station, sensory feedback control programs and other accessories, which aid in the smooth functioning of the system. It is considered more efficient as compared to conventional lawn mowers, owing to which it is widely used in mowing lawns, yards, gardens, parks and golf courses across different European countries.

Owing to hectic lifestyles and high standards of living, there is a rise in the demand for automated machines that perform daily tasks with high precision. In addition to this, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) technology are escalating the demand for robotic lawn mowers in the commercial sector to reduce operational costs. Furthermore, on account of the boosting sales of smartphones, several manufacturers operating in the industry are offering products that can be controlled using smartphones. These advancements are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Browse full report with detailed TOC and list of figures and tables: https://bit.ly/3ew3tkW

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Lawn Size

Small
Medium
Large

Market Breakup by End-User

Residential
Commercial
Others

Market Breakup by Technology

Smart Robotic Lawn Mower
Simple Robotic Lawn Mower

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores
Online
Others

Market Breakup by Country

Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of the market and some of the key players include AL-KO Kober SE, Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, E. ZICOM, Honda Power Equipment, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIGA, Yamabiko Europe, Zucchetti Centro Sistemi, etc.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

