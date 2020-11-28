The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “West Africa Mayonnaise Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, finds that the West Africa mayonnaise market reached a value of nearly US$ 46.5 Million in 2019. Mayonnaise is a white, cream, or pale-yellow colored sauce with a thick and creamy texture. It is made by slowly adding one ingredient to another while simultaneously mixing, with egg yolks, oil, vinegar or lemon juice, and seasonings as the main ingredients. Mayonnaise is a popular condiment in West Africa and is used as a spread for sandwiches or burgers, a dip for snacks, and a base for tacos or rolls. It is also used in the form of a staple sauce in the preparation of numerous appetizers and main course food items.

Market Trends:

A significant rise in the disposable incomes of consumers in West Africa has led to changes in their lifestyles and eating habits such as a shift toward affordable, convenient and quick meals which require minimal cooking. Moreover, the overall demand for mayonnaise in West Africa is increasing owing to the availability of different flavors which include cheese, mint, tangy pickle, chipotle and tandoori. Along with this, the manufacturers have also introduced low-fat and no-fat variants of mayonnaise, catering to the demands of health-conscious consumers. A rise in the number of fast food chains across the region has also led to an increase in the consumption of mayonnaise. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the West Africa mayonnaise market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type

1. flavored

2. unflavored

The mayonnaise market in West Africa has been segmented on the basis of products into flavored and unflavored variants. At present, consumers mostly prefer flavored mayonnaise.

Market Breakup by Raw Material

1. egg-based

2. eggless mayonnaise

On the basis of raw materials, the market has been categorized into egg-based and eggless mayonnaise. At present, egg-based mayonnaise is the leading segment, accounting for the largest segment.

Performance by End-Use

1. Institutional

2. Retail

The report has analyzed the market on the basis of different end-users of mayonnaise which include the institutional and retail sectors. Amongst these, the institutional sector represents the largest end-user of mayonnaise. It consists of food processing companies, restaurants, food chains, cafes, hotels, bakeries and confectionaries.

Performance by Distribution Channel

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Convenience Stores

3. Online Retailers

4. Speciality Stores

5. Others

Based on distribution channels, the market has been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailers, and specialty stores. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the largest segment.

Performance by Region

1. Nigeria

2. Algeria

3. Ghana

4. Senegal

5. Guinea

6. Ivory Coast

7. Others

On a regional basis, Nigeria represents the biggest mayonnaise market across West Africa, holding the majority of the market share. The other major markets include Algeria, Ghana, Senegal, Guinea and Ivory Coast.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the West Africa mayonnaise market has also been examined with some of the key players being GB Foods, Nestle SA, Nurevas, McCormick Corporation, Kraft Heinz, TGI, Pure Food Processing Industries and BM Foods.

