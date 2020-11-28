The global non-woven fabrics market size US$ 76 bn by 2027 and CAGR around 7.3% over forecast period 2020 to 2027.

The growth of the nonwoven fabrics market is attributed to the increase in demand for nonwoven products & solutions for hygiene, medical, construction, and filtration applications. The key growth drivers of the nonwoven fabrics market are the growth of the modern healthcare sector in the emerging markets, rise in birth rate, and increase in the geriatric population in the western countries.

Spunbond widely preferred for bulk nonwoven production

Based on technology, the spunbond segment is projected to be the largest market for nonwoven fabrics. The dominant market position of the segment can be attributed to the increase in the demand for these spunbond nonwovens across various applications in hygiene products, construction, coating substrates, agriculture, battery separators, wipes, and filtration. Spunbond is one of the most preferred technologies through which nonwoven fabrics can be produced in higher quantities.

Significant increase in the hygiene products during COVID-19 pandemic

By application, the hygiene segment is projected to be the largest segment in the nonwoven fabrics market. Nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional textiles in hygiene products due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort & fit, stretchability, and cost-effectiveness. Owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for nonwoven fabrics for hygiene applications is also accelerating, bringing more opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the nonwoven hygiene products.

APAC region to lead the global nonwoven fabrics market by 2027

The APAC region accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, rising domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to boost the market for nonwoven fabrics. The market for nonwoven fabrics in APAC is growing in the automobile, agriculture, geotextiles, industrial/military, medical/healthcare, and construction industries due to the unique functional properties offered by nonwoven fabrics, such as hygiene and safety, cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, lightweight, versatility, user-friendliness, environmental-friendliness, and logistical convenience.

Key Players

Major players include in this report are P.H. Glatfelter Co, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Suominen Corporation, Albarrie, Ahlstrom Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johns Manvile (JM), Avintiv Inc., Freudenberg SE, Toray Industries Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, and others.

Market Segmentation

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Technology

Dry-laid

Spunmelt

Wet-laid

Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Material

Polypropelene (PP)

Polyethelene Terephthalate (PET)

Polythelene(PE)

Rayon

Wood pulp

Bi-component(Bico)

Others (binder resins, additives, and other polymers & fibers)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Function

Disposable

Non disposable

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Application

Hygiene

Construction

Wipes

Upholstery

Filtration

Automotive

Others (medical, geotextiles, agriculture & landscape, industrial/military, office & stationery, leisure, and shoes & leather)

Non-woven Fabrics Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report sheds light on various aspects and answers pertinent questions on the market. Some of the important ones are:

1. What can be the best investment choices for venturing into new product and service lines?

2. What value propositions should businesses aim at while making new research and development funding?

3. Which regulations will be most helpful for stakeholders to boost their supply chain network?

4. Which regions might see the demand maturing in certain segments in near future?

5. What are the some of the best cost optimization strategies with vendors that some well-entrenched players have gained success with?

6. Which are the key perspectives that the C-suite are leveraging to move businesses to new growth trajectory?

7. Which government regulations might challenge the status of key regional markets?

8. How will the emerging political and economic scenario affect opportunities in key growth areas?

9. What are some of the value-grab opportunities in various segments?

10. What will be the barrier to entry for new players in the market?

