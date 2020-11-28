“

Key Manufacturers of Ferrite Magnets Market include: TDK, Hitachi Metals, DMEGC, Guangdong JPMF, Sinomag, Union Materials, Tokyo Ferrite, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials, Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto, Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet, Guangzhou Golden South, Shunde Baling Group, Meizhou Magnetic Materials

Ferrite Magnets Market Types include: Sintered Ferrite Magnet

Bonded Ferrite Magnet



Ferrite Magnets Market Applications include: Electro-Acoustic Products

Toy Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Computer Industry



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Ferrite Magnets in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ferrite Magnets Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Sintered Ferrite Magnet

1.2.3 Bonded Ferrite Magnet

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Electro-Acoustic Products

1.3.3 Toy Industry

1.3.4 Automotive Industry

1.3.5 Home Appliance Industry

1.3.6 Computer Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Ferrite Magnets, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Ferrite Magnets Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Ferrite Magnets Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Ferrite Magnets Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Ferrite Magnets Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ferrite Magnets Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Ferrite Magnets Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Ferrite Magnets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Ferrite Magnets Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Ferrite Magnets Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ferrite Magnets Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Ferrite Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Ferrite Magnets Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Ferrite Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Ferrite Magnets Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Ferrite Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Ferrite Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Ferrite Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Ferrite Magnets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Ferrite Magnets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Ferrite Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Ferrite Magnets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Ferrite Magnets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Ferrite Magnets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Ferrite Magnets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Ferrite Magnets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Ferrite Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Ferrite Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Ferrite Magnets Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Ferrite Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Ferrite Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Ferrite Magnets Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Magnets Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Magnets Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Magnets Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ferrite Magnets Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 TDK

12.1.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.1.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 TDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 TDK Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.1.5 TDK Recent Development

12.2 Hitachi Metals

12.2.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hitachi Metals Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hitachi Metals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Hitachi Metals Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.2.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Development

12.3 DMEGC

12.3.1 DMEGC Corporation Information

12.3.2 DMEGC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DMEGC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DMEGC Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.3.5 DMEGC Recent Development

12.4 Guangdong JPMF

12.4.1 Guangdong JPMF Corporation Information

12.4.2 Guangdong JPMF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Guangdong JPMF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Guangdong JPMF Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.4.5 Guangdong JPMF Recent Development

12.5 Sinomag

12.5.1 Sinomag Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sinomag Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sinomag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sinomag Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.5.5 Sinomag Recent Development

12.6 Union Materials

12.6.1 Union Materials Corporation Information

12.6.2 Union Materials Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Union Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Union Materials Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.6.5 Union Materials Recent Development

12.7 Tokyo Ferrite

12.7.1 Tokyo Ferrite Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tokyo Ferrite Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tokyo Ferrite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tokyo Ferrite Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.7.5 Tokyo Ferrite Recent Development

12.8 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials

12.8.1 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

12.8.2 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.8.5 BGRIMM Magnetic Materials Recent Development

12.9 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto

12.9.1 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.9.5 Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto Recent Development

12.10 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet

12.10.1 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Ferrite Magnets Products Offered

12.10.5 Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet Recent Development

12.12 Shunde Baling Group

12.12.1 Shunde Baling Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Shunde Baling Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Shunde Baling Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Shunde Baling Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Shunde Baling Group Recent Development

12.13 Meizhou Magnetic Materials

12.13.1 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Products Offered

12.13.5 Meizhou Magnetic Materials Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Ferrite Magnets Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

