Top key players covered in Leisure Travel market research report:

Expedia

Priceline

TripAdvisor

Ctrip.Com International

Hostelworld

Hotel Urbano

Tourism

CheapOair.Com

Trivago

Thomas Cook

MakeMyTrip

AirGorilla

Hays Travel

Airbnb

Yatra Online

Alibaba

Tuniu

Booking

Leisure Travel market segmentation based on the product Type and Applications, with sales, market share and growth rate.

Based on Product Type:

<3 days

3-7days

7-14 days

Break down of Leisure Travel Applications:

Group Travel

Personal travel

Leisure Travel market breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions.

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Impact of COVID-19 on Leisure Travel Market

The report also contains the effect of the ongoing worldwide pandemic, i.e., COVID-19, on the Leisure Travel Market and what the future holds for it. It offers an analysis of the impacts of the epidemic on the international market. The epidemic has immediately interrupted the requirement and supply series. The Leisure Travel Market report also assesses the economic effect on firms and monetary markets. Futuristic Reports has accumulated advice from several delegates of this business and has engaged from the secondary and primary research to extend the customers with strategies and data to combat industry struggles throughout and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Leisure Travel Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Leisure Travel industry

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Leisure Travel Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target Client

Distributors/Traders List included in Leisure Travel Market

