“
[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Automotive Drive Shaft Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Automotive Drive Shaft report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Automotive Drive Shaft market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Automotive Drive Shaft specifications, and company profiles. The Automotive Drive Shaft study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Automotive Drive Shaft market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Automotive Drive Shaft industry over a defined period.
Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2313501/global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market
Key Manufacturers of Automotive Drive Shaft Market include: GKN, NTN, JTEKT, SDS, Dana, Nexteer, IFA Rotorion, AAM, Wanxiang Qianchao, Neapco, Hyundai-Wia, Yuandong Transmission Shaft, Showa, Fawer Automotive Parts, GSP Automotive Group
Automotive Drive Shaft Market Types include: Half Shaft
Propeller Shaft
Automotive Drive Shaft Market Applications include: Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
The research covers the current market size of the [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Automotive Drive Shaft market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2313501/global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Automotive Drive Shaft in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global and China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2313501/global-and-china-automotive-drive-shaft-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Half Shaft
1.2.3 Propeller Shaft
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Automotive Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Automotive Drive Shaft Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Drive Shaft Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Drive Shaft Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Automotive Drive Shaft Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Automotive Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Automotive Drive Shaft Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Automotive Drive Shaft Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Automotive Drive Shaft Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Automotive Drive Shaft Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Automotive Drive Shaft Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Automotive Drive Shaft Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Wanxiang Qianchao Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe Wanxiang Qianchao Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Wanxiang Qianchao Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe Wanxiang Qianchao Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Automotive Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Shaft Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Shaft Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Shaft Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Drive Shaft Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 GKN
12.1.1 GKN Corporation Information
12.1.2 GKN Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.1.5 GKN Recent Development
12.2 NTN
12.2.1 NTN Corporation Information
12.2.2 NTN Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 NTN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 NTN Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.2.5 NTN Recent Development
12.3 JTEKT
12.3.1 JTEKT Corporation Information
12.3.2 JTEKT Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 JTEKT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 JTEKT Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.3.5 JTEKT Recent Development
12.4 SDS
12.4.1 SDS Corporation Information
12.4.2 SDS Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 SDS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 SDS Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.4.5 SDS Recent Development
12.5 Dana
12.5.1 Dana Corporation Information
12.5.2 Dana Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Dana Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Dana Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.5.5 Dana Recent Development
12.6 Nexteer
12.6.1 Nexteer Corporation Information
12.6.2 Nexteer Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Nexteer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Nexteer Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.6.5 Nexteer Recent Development
12.7 IFA Rotorion
12.7.1 IFA Rotorion Corporation Information
12.7.2 IFA Rotorion Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 IFA Rotorion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 IFA Rotorion Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.7.5 IFA Rotorion Recent Development
12.8 AAM
12.8.1 AAM Corporation Information
12.8.2 AAM Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 AAM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 AAM Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.8.5 AAM Recent Development
12.9 Wanxiang Qianchao
12.9.1 Wanxiang Qianchao Corporation Information
12.9.2 Wanxiang Qianchao Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Wanxiang Qianchao Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Wanxiang Qianchao Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.9.5 Wanxiang Qianchao Recent Development
12.10 Neapco
12.10.1 Neapco Corporation Information
12.10.2 Neapco Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Neapco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Neapco Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.10.5 Neapco Recent Development
12.11 GKN
12.11.1 GKN Corporation Information
12.11.2 GKN Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 GKN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 GKN Automotive Drive Shaft Products Offered
12.11.5 GKN Recent Development
12.12 Yuandong Transmission Shaft
12.12.1 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Products Offered
12.12.5 Yuandong Transmission Shaft Recent Development
12.13 Showa
12.13.1 Showa Corporation Information
12.13.2 Showa Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Showa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Showa Products Offered
12.13.5 Showa Recent Development
12.14 Fawer Automotive Parts
12.14.1 Fawer Automotive Parts Corporation Information
12.14.2 Fawer Automotive Parts Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Fawer Automotive Parts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Fawer Automotive Parts Products Offered
12.14.5 Fawer Automotive Parts Recent Development
12.15 GSP Automotive Group
12.15.1 GSP Automotive Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 GSP Automotive Group Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 GSP Automotive Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 GSP Automotive Group Products Offered
12.15.5 GSP Automotive Group Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Automotive Drive Shaft Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”