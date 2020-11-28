“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Steel Cord Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and China Steel Cord Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Steel Cord report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Steel Cord market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Steel Cord specifications, and company profiles. The Steel Cord study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Steel Cord market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Steel Cord industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Steel Cord Market include: Bekaert, Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord, ArcelorMittal, Hyosung, Shandong SNTON Steel Cord, Bridgestone, Shougang Century, Tokusen, Tokyo Rope MFG, Hubei Fuxing New Material, BMZ, Henan Hengxing, Junma Tyre Cord, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Sodetal

Steel Cord Market Types include: Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

Super Tensile (ST)

Ultra Tensile (UT)



Steel Cord Market Applications include: Passenger Car

Freight Car



The research covers the current market size of the [Global and China Steel Cord Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Steel Cord market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and China Steel Cord Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and China Steel Cord Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Steel Cord in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Steel Cord Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Normal Tensile (NT)

1.2.3 High Tensile (HT)

1.2.4 Super Tensile (ST)

1.2.5 Ultra Tensile (UT)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Freight Car

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Steel Cord Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Steel Cord Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Steel Cord, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Steel Cord Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Steel Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Steel Cord Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Steel Cord Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Steel Cord Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Steel Cord Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Steel Cord Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Steel Cord Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Steel Cord Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Steel Cord Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Steel Cord Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Steel Cord Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Steel Cord Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Steel Cord Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Steel Cord Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Steel Cord Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Steel Cord Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Steel Cord Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Steel Cord Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Steel Cord Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Steel Cord Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Steel Cord Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Steel Cord Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Steel Cord Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Steel Cord Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Steel Cord Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Steel Cord Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Steel Cord Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Steel Cord Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Steel Cord Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Steel Cord Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Steel Cord Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Steel Cord Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Steel Cord Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Steel Cord Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Steel Cord Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Steel Cord Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Steel Cord Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Steel Cord Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Steel Cord Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Steel Cord Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Steel Cord Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Steel Cord Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Steel Cord Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Steel Cord Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Steel Cord Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Steel Cord Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Steel Cord Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Steel Cord Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Steel Cord Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Steel Cord Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Tokyo Rope MFG Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Tokyo Rope MFG Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Tokyo Rope MFG Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe Tokyo Rope MFG Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Steel Cord Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Steel Cord Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Steel Cord Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Cord Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bekaert

12.1.1 Bekaert Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bekaert Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bekaert Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bekaert Steel Cord Products Offered

12.1.5 Bekaert Recent Development

12.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

12.2.1 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Corporation Information

12.2.2 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Steel Cord Products Offered

12.2.5 Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord Recent Development

12.3 ArcelorMittal

12.3.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.3.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 ArcelorMittal Steel Cord Products Offered

12.3.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.4 Hyosung

12.4.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hyosung Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hyosung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Hyosung Steel Cord Products Offered

12.4.5 Hyosung Recent Development

12.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

12.5.1 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Steel Cord Products Offered

12.5.5 Shandong SNTON Steel Cord Recent Development

12.6 Bridgestone

12.6.1 Bridgestone Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bridgestone Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bridgestone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bridgestone Steel Cord Products Offered

12.6.5 Bridgestone Recent Development

12.7 Shougang Century

12.7.1 Shougang Century Corporation Information

12.7.2 Shougang Century Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Shougang Century Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Shougang Century Steel Cord Products Offered

12.7.5 Shougang Century Recent Development

12.8 Tokusen

12.8.1 Tokusen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tokusen Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tokusen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Tokusen Steel Cord Products Offered

12.8.5 Tokusen Recent Development

12.9 Tokyo Rope MFG

12.9.1 Tokyo Rope MFG Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tokyo Rope MFG Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tokyo Rope MFG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Tokyo Rope MFG Steel Cord Products Offered

12.9.5 Tokyo Rope MFG Recent Development

12.10 Hubei Fuxing New Material

12.10.1 Hubei Fuxing New Material Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hubei Fuxing New Material Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hubei Fuxing New Material Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hubei Fuxing New Material Steel Cord Products Offered

12.10.5 Hubei Fuxing New Material Recent Development

12.12 Henan Hengxing

12.12.1 Henan Hengxing Corporation Information

12.12.2 Henan Hengxing Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Henan Hengxing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Henan Hengxing Products Offered

12.12.5 Henan Hengxing Recent Development

12.13 Junma Tyre Cord

12.13.1 Junma Tyre Cord Corporation Information

12.13.2 Junma Tyre Cord Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Junma Tyre Cord Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Junma Tyre Cord Products Offered

12.13.5 Junma Tyre Cord Recent Development

12.14 Sumitomo Electric Industries

12.14.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Products Offered

12.14.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

12.15 Sodetal

12.15.1 Sodetal Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sodetal Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Sodetal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Sodetal Products Offered

12.15.5 Sodetal Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Steel Cord Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”