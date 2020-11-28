“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) specifications, and company profiles. The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market

Key Manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market include: Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd., Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd., Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO), JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco

Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Types include: Casing

Tubing

Other



Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Applications include: Onshore

Offshore



The research covers the current market size of the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Casing

1.2.3 Tubing

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe SB international Inc Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe SB international Inc Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe SB international Inc Sales by Country

9.2.2 Europe SB international Inc Revenue by Country

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Tenaris

12.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.1.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.1.5 Tenaris Recent Development

12.2 Vallourec

12.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

12.2.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.2.5 Vallourec Recent Development

12.3 TMK Group

12.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 TMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.3.5 TMK Group Recent Development

12.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal

12.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

12.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

12.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

12.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.5.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Recent Development

12.6 ArcelorMittal

12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information

12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development

12.7 SANDVIK

12.7.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information

12.7.2 SANDVIK Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 SANDVIK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.7.5 SANDVIK Recent Development

12.8 Zekelman Industries

12.8.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zekelman Industries Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Zekelman Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.8.5 Zekelman Industries Recent Development

12.9 SB international Inc

12.9.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 SB international Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 SB international Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.9.5 SB international Inc Recent Development

12.10 Continental Alloys and Services

12.10.1 Continental Alloys and Services Corporation Information

12.10.2 Continental Alloys and Services Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Continental Alloys and Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.10.5 Continental Alloys and Services Recent Development

12.11 Tenaris

12.11.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.11.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered

12.11.5 Tenaris Recent Development

12.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.

12.12.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

12.12.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

12.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.

12.13.1 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

12.13.2 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

12.13.5 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

12.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)

12.14.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Products Offered

12.14.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Recent Development

12.15 JFE

12.15.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.15.2 JFE Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 JFE Products Offered

12.15.5 JFE Recent Development

12.16 Interpipe

12.16.1 Interpipe Corporation Information

12.16.2 Interpipe Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Interpipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Interpipe Products Offered

12.16.5 Interpipe Recent Development

12.17 Voestalpine

12.17.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information

12.17.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Voestalpine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Voestalpine Products Offered

12.17.5 Voestalpine Recent Development

12.18 Evraz

12.18.1 Evraz Corporation Information

12.18.2 Evraz Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Evraz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Evraz Products Offered

12.18.5 Evraz Recent Development

12.19 JESCO

12.19.1 JESCO Corporation Information

12.19.2 JESCO Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 JESCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 JESCO Products Offered

12.19.5 JESCO Recent Development

12.20 Jindal Saw

12.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information

12.20.2 Jindal Saw Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Jindal Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Jindal Saw Products Offered

12.20.5 Jindal Saw Recent Development

12.21 Maharashtra

12.21.1 Maharashtra Corporation Information

12.21.2 Maharashtra Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Maharashtra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Maharashtra Products Offered

12.21.5 Maharashtra Recent Development

12.22 SeAH Steel

12.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporation Information

12.22.2 SeAH Steel Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SeAH Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 SeAH Steel Products Offered

12.22.5 SeAH Steel Recent Development

12.23 Nexteel

12.23.1 Nexteel Corporation Information

12.23.2 Nexteel Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Nexteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Nexteel Products Offered

12.23.5 Nexteel Recent Development

12.24 Hyundai Hysco

12.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporation Information

12.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Products Offered

12.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”