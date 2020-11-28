“
[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) specifications, and company profiles. The Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.
The market size section gives the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) industry over a defined period.
Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market
Key Manufacturers of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market include: Tenaris, Vallourec, TMK Group, Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ArcelorMittal, SANDVIK, Zekelman Industries, SB international Inc, Continental Alloys and Services, Baoshan Iron and Steel Co.,Ltd., Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd., Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd., Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO), JFE, Interpipe, Voestalpine, Evraz, JESCO, Jindal Saw, Maharashtra, SeAH Steel, Nexteel, Hyundai Hysco
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Types include: Casing
Tubing
Other
Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Applications include: Onshore
Offshore
The research covers the current market size of the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.
Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global and United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Insights, Forecast to 2026].
Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2313543/global-and-united-states-oil-country-tubular-goods-octg-market
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Casing
1.2.3 Tubing
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG), Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Asia Pacific Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sales by Region (2015-2020)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Revenue by Region
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe SB international Inc Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Europe SB international Inc Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe SB international Inc Sales by Country
9.2.2 Europe SB international Inc Revenue by Country
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Tenaris
12.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.1.5 Tenaris Recent Development
12.2 Vallourec
12.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information
12.2.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Vallourec Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.2.5 Vallourec Recent Development
12.3 TMK Group
12.3.1 TMK Group Corporation Information
12.3.2 TMK Group Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 TMK Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 TMK Group Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.3.5 TMK Group Recent Development
12.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal
12.4.1 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information
12.4.2 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.4.5 Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Recent Development
12.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products
12.5.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information
12.5.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.5.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Recent Development
12.6 ArcelorMittal
12.6.1 ArcelorMittal Corporation Information
12.6.2 ArcelorMittal Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 ArcelorMittal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 ArcelorMittal Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.6.5 ArcelorMittal Recent Development
12.7 SANDVIK
12.7.1 SANDVIK Corporation Information
12.7.2 SANDVIK Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 SANDVIK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 SANDVIK Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.7.5 SANDVIK Recent Development
12.8 Zekelman Industries
12.8.1 Zekelman Industries Corporation Information
12.8.2 Zekelman Industries Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Zekelman Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Zekelman Industries Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.8.5 Zekelman Industries Recent Development
12.9 SB international Inc
12.9.1 SB international Inc Corporation Information
12.9.2 SB international Inc Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 SB international Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 SB international Inc Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.9.5 SB international Inc Recent Development
12.10 Continental Alloys and Services
12.10.1 Continental Alloys and Services Corporation Information
12.10.2 Continental Alloys and Services Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Continental Alloys and Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Continental Alloys and Services Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.10.5 Continental Alloys and Services Recent Development
12.11 Tenaris
12.11.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
12.11.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Tenaris Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Products Offered
12.11.5 Tenaris Recent Development
12.12 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd.
12.12.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.12.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Products Offered
12.12.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steel tube Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
12.13 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd.
12.13.1 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information
12.13.2 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Products Offered
12.13.5 Hunan Valin Hengyang Steel Tube(Group)Co.,Ltd. Recent Development
12.14 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO)
12.14.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Corporation Information
12.14.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Products Offered
12.14.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation(TPCO) Recent Development
12.15 JFE
12.15.1 JFE Corporation Information
12.15.2 JFE Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 JFE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 JFE Products Offered
12.15.5 JFE Recent Development
12.16 Interpipe
12.16.1 Interpipe Corporation Information
12.16.2 Interpipe Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Interpipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Interpipe Products Offered
12.16.5 Interpipe Recent Development
12.17 Voestalpine
12.17.1 Voestalpine Corporation Information
12.17.2 Voestalpine Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Voestalpine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Voestalpine Products Offered
12.17.5 Voestalpine Recent Development
12.18 Evraz
12.18.1 Evraz Corporation Information
12.18.2 Evraz Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Evraz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Evraz Products Offered
12.18.5 Evraz Recent Development
12.19 JESCO
12.19.1 JESCO Corporation Information
12.19.2 JESCO Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 JESCO Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 JESCO Products Offered
12.19.5 JESCO Recent Development
12.20 Jindal Saw
12.20.1 Jindal Saw Corporation Information
12.20.2 Jindal Saw Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Jindal Saw Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Jindal Saw Products Offered
12.20.5 Jindal Saw Recent Development
12.21 Maharashtra
12.21.1 Maharashtra Corporation Information
12.21.2 Maharashtra Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Maharashtra Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Maharashtra Products Offered
12.21.5 Maharashtra Recent Development
12.22 SeAH Steel
12.22.1 SeAH Steel Corporation Information
12.22.2 SeAH Steel Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 SeAH Steel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 SeAH Steel Products Offered
12.22.5 SeAH Steel Recent Development
12.23 Nexteel
12.23.1 Nexteel Corporation Information
12.23.2 Nexteel Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Nexteel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Nexteel Products Offered
12.23.5 Nexteel Recent Development
12.24 Hyundai Hysco
12.24.1 Hyundai Hysco Corporation Information
12.24.2 Hyundai Hysco Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 Hyundai Hysco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Hyundai Hysco Products Offered
12.24.5 Hyundai Hysco Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Oil Country Tubular Goods (OCTG) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”