Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Based on Product Type Composite Aerostructure market is segmented into:

Fuselage

Empennage

Flight Control Surfaces

Wings

Nose

Nacelle & Pylon

Based on Application Composite Aerostructure market is segmented into:

Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft

Very Large-Body Aircraft

Regional Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopter

Military Aircraft

UAV

. The major players profiled in this report include:

Spirit AeroSystems

Premium Aerotech

GKN Aerospace (Melrose Industries)

Bombardier

Leonardo

Stelia Aerospace

Subaru Corporation

Collins Aerospace Systems

Korea Aerospace Industries

Safran

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation

Irkut

Triumph Group

Saab

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

FACC

Ruag Group

Elbit Systems

COMAC