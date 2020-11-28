KD Market Insights offers in-depth analysis of the report titled Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Forecast to 2025. The study delivers comprehensive analysis, revenue details, and other critical information about Ground Engaging Tools and the various trends, drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats in the studied market till 2025. The report presents SWOT analysis of the Global Ground Engaging Tools Market along with, progress trends, competitive framework, and development status of key regions.

The study offers statistics on growth rate, market status in terms of market size estimations and projections. This study also covers primary market players by their market share, product offerings, demand and supply figures, dissemination channels, latest industry developments, among others.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Sales of Construction & Mining Equipment

Construction, mining machinery, and related parts and equipment industry have enjoyed sustained success in recent years and is expected to continue this growth in the coming years. The demand for ground engaging tools is also growing at satisfactory rate due to the rise in residential and commercial construction and infrastructure, as well as the maintenance and expansion of existing buildings, roads, transportation routes, water and sanitation facilities. The ground engaging tools have a direct effect on a machine in terms of productivity, fuel consumption, maintenance costs, and possibly the longevity of equipment. Proper management of G.E.T. aids in maximizing production capacity of equipment, improves fuel consumption rate, increase engine & power train life, minimizing operating cost and more. The ground engaging tools for construction & mining activities are expected to rise in upcoming years as the earth moving equipment users are now becoming aware of the advantages of frequently replacing ground engaging tools.

Growing Mining Industry

World mining industry recorded 2017 as a remarkable year. The continuing recovery in commodity prices, fueled by general economic growth has encouraged the growth of the mining industry which in turn has also fostered the demand for ground engaging tools in the mining industry. Due to increasing mining activities across globe, the heavy equipment machines such as backhoes, draglines, rope shovels, face shovels, and wheel loaders are witnessing strong demand for ground engaging tools. Apart from this, demand for metals & minerals iron and steel is set to grow which in turn is envisioned to strengthen the growth of ground engaging tools market. The number of operative mines has also increased throughout the globe. For instance, the number of operative mines (excluding atomic minerals, petroleum (crude), natural gas (utilized) and minor minerals) in India have increased to an estimated 1,531 in 2017-18 from 1,508 in 2016-17 to an estimated 1,531 in 2017-18 from 1,508 in 2016-17. This rise in the number of active mines is expected to escalate the demand for ground engaging tools in the mining sector.

Scope of the Market:

The scope of the study includes all the major innovations that are currently being applied within the global Ground Engaging Tools industry. The report analyzes the market development status and future market trends globally. It also divides the Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation By Type, and By Product, By End -Use to thoroughly and extensively analyze and uncover market profiles and prospects. This report offers key statistics on the state of the industry with tables and figures that help analyze the current global demand for Ground Engaging Tools, and can be a valuable source of guidance for businesses and individuals interested about the market.

Study Objective includes:

The main purpose of this study is to analyze the global Ground Engaging Tools market size (volume and value) by industry players, key regions, product/service, application and end-user, historical information and forecasts for 2025.

The study aims to recognize market segments and sub-segments and to identify key factors that have an impact on the market growth of Ground Engaging Tools, such as trends, growth potential, opportunities, industry-specific challenges and threats.

It also aims to predict the volume and value of Ground Engaging Tools Market for major countries and regions.

Inspect and research Ground Engaging Tools Market size, leading regions and countries, applications, background information and also forecast to 2025.

The Following are the Key Features of Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Report:

Market Overview, Industry Development, Market Maturity, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers and Barriers, Market Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis & Trade Analysis

Market Forecast Analysis for 2020-2025

Market Segments by Geographies and Countries

Market Segment Trend and Forecast

Market Analysis and Recommendations

Price Analysis

Key Market Driving Factors

Ground Engaging Tools Market Company Analysis: Company Market Share & Market Positioning, Company Profiling, Recent Industry Developments etc.

Global Ground Engaging Tools Market Segmentation:

By Type

– Digging Tools

– Bulldozing Tools

– Loading Tools

By Product

– Tips and Adaptors

– Ripper Tip

– Side Cutters

– Cutting Edges

– Grader Blades

– Base Edges & Wear Plates

– Protectors

– Others

By Application

– Mining & Quarries

– – – Gold Mining & Quarries

– – – Coal Mining & Quarries

– – – Silver Mining & Quarries

– – – Iron Core Mining & Quarries

– – – Oil Sands Mining & Quarries

– – – Copper Mining & Quarries

– – – Lithium Mining & Quarries

– – – Others

– Construction

– Agriculture

– Others

By End Use

– Wheel Loaders

Less than 20,000 KG

20,000 KG – 30,000 KG

30,000 KG – 60,000 KG

More than 60,000 KG

– Hydraulic Excavators

Under 100t

100t to 200t

200t to 400t

400t up

– Dozers

Less than 20,000 KG

20,000 KG – 50,000 KG

50,000 KG – 100,000 KG

More than 100,000 KG

– Motor Graders

Less than 10,000 KG

10,000 KG – 30,000 KG

More than 30,000 KG

– Others

The regional segmentation of the market includes North America (U.S. & Canada), Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The key players profiled in the report include ,

Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Sandvik AB, CQMS Razer, MTG, Liebherr Group, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, ESCO Group LLC, BYG and USCO SpA.

Key Questions Addressed:

Which segment is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period?

What is the outlook for the growth of Ground Engaging Tools Market?

What factors could impede the growth of the market?

What are the key factors contributing to the growth of industry?

Which region is expected to dominate over the forecast period?

Which markets are essential for business development?

What is the expected growth rate of the industry during the forecast period?

Which market player(s) dominates the Ground Engaging Tools industry?

What strategic business approaches are being pursued by key players in the industry?

