Market Segmentation:

The segmentation of the Telecom API market has been offered on the basis of product type, application, Major Key Players and region. Every segment has been analyzed in detail, and data pertaining to the growth of each segment has been included in the analysis

Top Players Listed in the Telecom API Market Report are

Vodafone

Twillo

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Telefonica

Apigee

Orange

Verizon

Nexmo

Fortumo

Locationsmart

Tropo

Aspect Software

. Based on type, report split into

SMS

MMS

and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Content Delivery API

ID/SSO and subscriber API

IVR/voice store and voice control API

M2M and IoT API

Location API

. Based on Application Telecom API market is segmented into

Enterprise developer

Internal developer

Partner developer

Long tail developer