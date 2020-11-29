Cheshire Media

Latest News 2020: Duty-Free and Travel Retail Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis

Nov 29, 2020

Overview of the worldwide Duty- and Travel Retail market:
There is coverage of Duty- and Travel Retail market dynamics at the country level in the respective regional segments. The report comprises competitive analysis with a focus on key players and participants of Duty- and Travel Retail Industry covering in-depth data related to the competitive landscape, positioning, company profiles, key strategies adopted, and product-profiling with focus on market growth and potential.

The Top players are

  • Dufry
  • Lagardere Travel Retail Group
  • Lotte Duty
  • Gebr. Heinemann
  • The Shilla Duty
  • Flemingo International Ltd
  • James Richardson
  • Aer Rianta International
  • King Power International Group
  • Dubai Duty
  • Duty Americas
  • China Duty Group.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Personal Care
  • Tobacco
  • Wines
  • Others

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Airports
  • Stations
  • Ferries
  • Others

    Impact of COVID-19:

    Duty- and Travel Retail Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Duty- and Travel Retail industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Duty- and Travel Retail market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

    The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the Duty- and Travel Retail market.

    Industrial Analysis of Duty- and Travel Retail Market:

    Duty-

    Research Objective

    • To analyze and forecast the market size of the global Duty- and Travel Retail market.
    • To classify and forecast global Duty- and Travel Retail market based on the product, power type.
    • To identify drivers and challenges for global Duty- and Travel Retail market.
    • To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships, etc., in the global Duty- and Travel Retail market.
    • To conduct pricing analysis for the global Duty- and Travel Retail market.
    • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global Duty- and Travel Retail market.

    The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

    Key target audience:

    • Raw material suppliers
    • Market research and consulting firms
    • Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policymakers
    • Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Duty- and Travel Retail forums and alliances related to Duty- and Travel Retail

