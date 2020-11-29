According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market include:

TechEn, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bruker

Unity Scientific

FOSS

Buchi

aBB

Perten (PerkinElmer)

agilent Technologies

Yokogawa

The study on the global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 FT-NIR Spectroscopy

1.4.3 Dispersive NIR Spectroscopy

1.4.4 Others (AOTF, Filter)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Research Institute

1.5.4 Diagnostic Center

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 TechEn, Inc.

13.1.1 TechEn, Inc. Company Details

13.1.2 TechEn, Inc. Business Overview

13.1.3 TechEn, Inc. Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.1.4 TechEn, Inc. Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 TechEn, Inc. Recent Development

13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

13.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

13.3 Bruker

13.3.1 Bruker Company Details

13.3.2 Bruker Business Overview

13.3.3 Bruker Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.3.4 Bruker Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bruker Recent Development

13.4 Unity Scientific

13.4.1 Unity Scientific Company Details

13.4.2 Unity Scientific Business Overview

13.4.3 Unity Scientific Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.4.4 Unity Scientific Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Unity Scientific Recent Development

13.5 FOSS

13.5.1 FOSS Company Details

13.5.2 FOSS Business Overview

13.5.3 FOSS Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.5.4 FOSS Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 FOSS Recent Development

13.6 Buchi

13.6.1 Buchi Company Details

13.6.2 Buchi Business Overview

13.6.3 Buchi Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.6.4 Buchi Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Buchi Recent Development

13.7 ABB

13.7.1 ABB Company Details

13.7.2 ABB Business Overview

13.7.3 ABB Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.7.4 ABB Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 ABB Recent Development

13.8 Perten (PerkinElmer)

13.8.1 Perten (PerkinElmer) Company Details

13.8.2 Perten (PerkinElmer) Business Overview

13.8.3 Perten (PerkinElmer) Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.8.4 Perten (PerkinElmer) Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Perten (PerkinElmer) Recent Development

13.9 Agilent Technologies

13.9.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

13.9.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

13.9.3 Agilent Technologies Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.9.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

13.10 Yokogawa

13.10.1 Yokogawa Company Details

13.10.2 Yokogawa Business Overview

13.10.3 Yokogawa Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

13.10.4 Yokogawa Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Yokogawa Recent Development

13.11 Shimadzu

10.11.1 Shimadzu Company Details

10.11.2 Shimadzu Business Overview

10.11.3 Shimadzu Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

10.11.4 Shimadzu Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Shimadzu Recent Development

13.12 Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

10.12.1 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Company Details

10.12.2 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Business Overview

10.12.3 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

10.12.4 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Guided Wave (Advanced Group) Recent Development

13.13 ZEUTEC

10.13.1 ZEUTEC Company Details

10.13.2 ZEUTEC Business Overview

10.13.3 ZEUTEC Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

10.13.4 ZEUTEC Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 ZEUTEC Recent Development

13.14 Hitachi

10.14.1 Hitachi Company Details

10.14.2 Hitachi Business Overview

10.14.3 Hitachi Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Introduction

10.14.4 Hitachi Revenue in Functional Near Infrared Optical Brain Imaging System (fNIRS) Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Hitachi Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

