According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the RNA Drugs Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the RNA Drugs Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report RNA Drugs Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the RNA Drugs Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of RNA Drugs Market include:

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi-aventis

abbott Laboratories

arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

Calimmune Inc

Dicerna

Gradalis

Quark

The study on the global RNA Drugs Market for all relevant companies dealing with the RNA Drugs Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global RNA Drugs Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the RNA Drugs Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RNA Drugs Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key RNA Drugs Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 siRNA

1.4.3 ASO

1.4.4 miRNA

1.4.5 Nucleic Acid Aptamers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cancer

1.5.3 Diabetes

1.5.4 Tuberculosis

1.5.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global RNA Drugs Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global RNA Drugs Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global RNA Drugs, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global RNA Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global RNA Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global RNA Drugs Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 RNA Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 RNA Drugs Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 RNA Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 RNA Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 RNA Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 RNA Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global RNA Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RNA Drugs Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global RNA Drugs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 RNA Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 RNA Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 RNA Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers RNA Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into RNA Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global RNA Drugs Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global RNA Drugs Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 RNA Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global RNA Drugs Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 RNA Drugs Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global RNA Drugs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global RNA Drugs Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global RNA Drugs Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global RNA Drugs Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 RNA Drugs Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global RNA Drugs Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global RNA Drugs Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America RNA Drugs by Country

6.1.1 North America RNA Drugs Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America RNA Drugs Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe RNA Drugs by Country

7.1.1 Europe RNA Drugs Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe RNA Drugs Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America RNA Drugs by Country

9.1.1 Latin America RNA Drugs Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America RNA Drugs Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Pfizer RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer Related Developments

11.2 Roche

11.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

11.2.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Roche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Roche RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.2.5 Roche Related Developments

11.3 Sanofi-Aventis

11.3.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

11.3.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Sanofi-Aventis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Sanofi-Aventis RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.3.5 Sanofi-Aventis Related Developments

11.4 Abbott Laboratories

11.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Abbott Laboratories RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Related Developments

11.5 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.5.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.5.5 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Related Developments

11.6 Benitec Biopharma

11.6.1 Benitec Biopharma Corporation Information

11.6.2 Benitec Biopharma Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Benitec Biopharma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Benitec Biopharma RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.6.5 Benitec Biopharma Related Developments

11.7 Calimmune Inc

11.7.1 Calimmune Inc Corporation Information

11.7.2 Calimmune Inc Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Calimmune Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Calimmune Inc RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.7.5 Calimmune Inc Related Developments

11.8 Dicerna

11.8.1 Dicerna Corporation Information

11.8.2 Dicerna Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Dicerna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Dicerna RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.8.5 Dicerna Related Developments

11.9 Gradalis

11.9.1 Gradalis Corporation Information

11.9.2 Gradalis Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Gradalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Gradalis RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.9.5 Gradalis Related Developments

11.10 Quark

11.10.1 Quark Corporation Information

11.10.2 Quark Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Quark Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Quark RNA Drugs Products Offered

11.10.5 Quark Related Developments

11.12 Senesco

11.12.1 Senesco Corporation Information

11.12.2 Senesco Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Senesco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Senesco Products Offered

11.12.5 Senesco Related Developments

11.13 Silence Therapeutics

11.13.1 Silence Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.13.2 Silence Therapeutics Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Silence Therapeutics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Silence Therapeutics Products Offered

11.13.5 Silence Therapeutics Related Developments

11.14 Silenseed

11.14.1 Silenseed Corporation Information

11.14.2 Silenseed Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Silenseed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Silenseed Products Offered

11.14.5 Silenseed Related Developments

11.15 Tekmira

11.15.1 Tekmira Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tekmira Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Tekmira Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Tekmira Products Offered

11.15.5 Tekmira Related Developments

11.16 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

11.16.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.16.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Products Offered

11.16.5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 RNA Drugs Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global RNA Drugs Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: RNA Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: RNA Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: RNA Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: RNA Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: RNA Drugs Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: RNA Drugs Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: RNA Drugs Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key RNA Drugs Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 RNA Drugs Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

