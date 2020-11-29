The research offers a comprehensive analysis of the “Equipment Rental Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an insight into the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists to understand the revenue opportunities across different segments to make better decisions. Global Equipment Rental market provides a detailed report which covers market analyses before COVID19 & opportunities after this pandemic. With COVID-19 pandemic, many industries are transforming rapidly. The Global Equipment Rental Market is one of the major industries undergoing changes. This year many industries have vanished entirely from the market and many industries have risen.

Moreover, the government-backed schemes throughout the globe are offering many advantages to businesses. As the governing bodies are supporting the industries, it be a strong pillar to support the market growth of Equipment Rental in the upcoming decade (2020-2026). Organizations planning to move into new market segments can take the help of market indicators to draw a business plan. With the technological boom, new markets are blossoming across the globe, making it a breeding ground for new businesses.

Global Equipment Rental Market 2020: Covering both the industrial and the commercial aspects of the Global Equipment Rental Market, the report encircles several crucial chapters that give the report an extra edge. The Global Equipment Rental Market report deep dives into several parts of the report that plays a crucial role in getting the holistic view of the report. The list of such crucial aspects of the report includes company profile, industry analysis, competitive dashboard, comparative analysis of the key players, regional analysis with further analysis country wise.

Global Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Key Players:

Hertz Equipment Rental

Sunbelt Rentals

United Rentals

Atlas Copco

Caterpillar

Aggreko

AKTIO Corporation

Ashtead Group

BlueLine Rental

Cramo

Deere & Company

Fabick CAT

Herc Rentals

Kanamoto

Loxam

Maxim Crane Works

Mustang CAT

Nishio Rent All

Nikken Corporation (Mitsubishi Corporation)

Sims Crane & Equipment

Stephensons Rental Services

Sunstate Equipment Company

Titan Machinery

Moreover, one of the uniqueness in the report is that it also covers the country-level analysis of the regulatory scenario, technology penetration, predictive trends, and prescriptive trends. This not only gives the readers of the report the actual real-time insights but also gives country-wise analysis, that plays a vital role in decision making. The inclusion of the report is not limited to the above mention key pointers. The report also emphasizes on the market opportunities, porters five forces, and analysis of the different types of products and application of the Global Equipment Rental Market.

The report splits by major applications:

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction Industry

Mining Industry

Power Industry

Others

Then report analyzed by types:

Online Rental

Offline Rental

Global Equipment Rental Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the Equipment Rental industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries as Follows:

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

COVID-19 Impact on Equipment Rental Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for Equipment Rental Market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of Equipment Rental has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of Equipment Rental Market.

Table of Contents Includes Major Pointes as follows:

Equipment Rental Market Overview Global Equipment Rental Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Equipment Rental Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019) Global Equipment Rental Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019) Global Equipment Rental Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Equipment Rental Market Analysis by Application Global Equipment Rental Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Equipment Rental Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Equipment Rental Market Forecast (2019-2026) Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix