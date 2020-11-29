The Dental Practice Management Software Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Dental Practice Management Software Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Dental Practice Management Software Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Dental Practice Management Software Market

The Dental Practice Management Software Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

On-premises

Cloud

Key applications:

Corporate dental practices

DMSOs

Non-profit dental practices

Individual full-time dentists

Key players or companies covered are:

ACE Dental

Carestream Health

Curve Dental

Datacon Dental Systems

DentiMax

Henry Schein

MacPractic

MOGO

Practice-Web

ABELDent

ADSTRA Systems

Axex Dental

Dentisoft Technologies

EZ 2000

Gaargle Solutions

iDentalSoft

Patterson Dental Supply

Planet DDS

Quality Systems

Suzy Systems

Total Dental

Umbie Dentalcare

XLDent

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Dental Practice Management Software Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Dental Practice Management Software Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Dental Practice Management Software Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Dental Practice Management Software Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

