According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the ECG Monitor Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the ECG Monitor Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report ECG Monitor Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the ECG Monitor Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of ECG Monitor Market include:

aliveCor

Vital Connect

Qardio

Visi

Lifewatch

Custo med

Intelesens

Medtronic

Polar

Beurer

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

The study on the global ECG Monitor Market for all relevant companies dealing with the ECG Monitor Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global ECG Monitor Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the ECG Monitor Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 ECG Monitor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global ECG Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Portable ECG Monitor

1.4.3 Smart Wearable ECG Monitor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global ECG Monitor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Home Care

1.5.4 Research Center

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global ECG Monitor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global ECG Monitor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global ECG Monitor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global ECG Monitor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global ECG Monitor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global ECG Monitor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global ECG Monitor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for ECG Monitor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key ECG Monitor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by ECG Monitor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global ECG Monitor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 ECG Monitor Production by Regions

4.1 Global ECG Monitor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America ECG Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America ECG Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America ECG Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe ECG Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe ECG Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe ECG Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China ECG Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China ECG Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China ECG Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan ECG Monitor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan ECG Monitor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan ECG Monitor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 ECG Monitor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America ECG Monitor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America ECG Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe ECG Monitor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe ECG Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific ECG Monitor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific ECG Monitor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America ECG Monitor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America ECG Monitor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa ECG Monitor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa ECG Monitor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global ECG Monitor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global ECG Monitor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global ECG Monitor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 ECG Monitor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global ECG Monitor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global ECG Monitor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global ECG Monitor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global ECG Monitor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global ECG Monitor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global ECG Monitor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Omron Healthcare

8.1.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

8.1.2 Omron Healthcare Overview

8.1.3 Omron Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Omron Healthcare Product Description

8.1.5 Omron Healthcare Related Developments

8.2 AliveCor

8.2.1 AliveCor Corporation Information

8.2.2 AliveCor Overview

8.2.3 AliveCor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AliveCor Product Description

8.2.5 AliveCor Related Developments

8.3 Vital Connect

8.3.1 Vital Connect Corporation Information

8.3.2 Vital Connect Overview

8.3.3 Vital Connect Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Vital Connect Product Description

8.3.5 Vital Connect Related Developments

8.4 Qardio

8.4.1 Qardio Corporation Information

8.4.2 Qardio Overview

8.4.3 Qardio Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Qardio Product Description

8.4.5 Qardio Related Developments

8.5 Visi

8.5.1 Visi Corporation Information

8.5.2 Visi Overview

8.5.3 Visi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Visi Product Description

8.5.5 Visi Related Developments

8.6 Lifewatch

8.6.1 Lifewatch Corporation Information

8.6.2 Lifewatch Overview

8.6.3 Lifewatch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Lifewatch Product Description

8.6.5 Lifewatch Related Developments

8.7 Custo med

8.7.1 Custo med Corporation Information

8.7.2 Custo med Overview

8.7.3 Custo med Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Custo med Product Description

8.7.5 Custo med Related Developments

8.8 Intelesens

8.8.1 Intelesens Corporation Information

8.8.2 Intelesens Overview

8.8.3 Intelesens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Intelesens Product Description

8.8.5 Intelesens Related Developments

8.9 Medtronic

8.9.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

8.9.2 Medtronic Overview

8.9.3 Medtronic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Medtronic Product Description

8.9.5 Medtronic Related Developments

8.10 Polar

8.10.1 Polar Corporation Information

8.10.2 Polar Overview

8.10.3 Polar Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Polar Product Description

8.10.5 Polar Related Developments

8.11 Beurer

8.11.1 Beurer Corporation Information

8.11.2 Beurer Overview

8.11.3 Beurer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Beurer Product Description

8.11.5 Beurer Related Developments

8.12 GE Healthcare

8.12.1 GE Healthcare Corporation Information

8.12.2 GE Healthcare Overview

8.12.3 GE Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 GE Healthcare Product Description

8.12.5 GE Healthcare Related Developments

8.13 Philips Healthcare

8.13.1 Philips Healthcare Corporation Information

8.13.2 Philips Healthcare Overview

8.13.3 Philips Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Philips Healthcare Product Description

8.13.5 Philips Healthcare Related Developments

8.14 Nihon Kohden

8.14.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Information

8.14.2 Nihon Kohden Overview

8.14.3 Nihon Kohden Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Nihon Kohden Product Description

8.14.5 Nihon Kohden Related Developments

8.15 Schiller AG

8.15.1 Schiller AG Corporation Information

8.15.2 Schiller AG Overview

8.15.3 Schiller AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Schiller AG Product Description

8.15.5 Schiller AG Related Developments

9 ECG Monitor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top ECG Monitor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key ECG Monitor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa ECG Monitor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 ECG Monitor Sales Channels

11.2.2 ECG Monitor Distributors

11.3 ECG Monitor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 ECG Monitor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 ECG Monitor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global ECG Monitor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

