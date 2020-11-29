Cheshire Media

Dental Services Market 2020 Market drivers, Market challenges and Market trends by 2026

The Dental Services Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Dental Services Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Dental Services Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025

Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Dental Services Market

The Dental Services Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Examination and diagnosis
Restorative dentistry
Periodontics
Extraction of teeth under local anaesthesia and curettage of infected socket
Preventive dentistry and oral health education
Pediatric Dentistry (0 to 18 years old)

Key applications:
Hospitals
Dental clinics and laboratories
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
Coast Dental Services
Mydentist
Abano Healthcare Group
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore)
1300SMILES
American Dental Partners
Apollo White Dental
Aspen Dental Management
Axiss Dental
Birner Dental Management Services
Brighter Dental Care
Dental Services Group
Enel-Med
Floss Dental
Folktandvården Stockholms län
Gentle Dentistry
Great Expressions Dental Centers
Healthway Medical
InterDent
Kool Smiles
Laboratorio Lucas Nicolas
Midwest Dental
Northwestern Management Services
Novadent
Oasis Dental Care
Oral Care AB
Oral Hammaslääkärit
Orasolv AB
Pacific Dental Services
PlusTerveys Oy
Praktikertjänst AB
ReachOut Healthcare America
Smile Brands

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Dental Services Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Dental Services Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Dental Services Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Dental Services Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

