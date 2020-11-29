According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market include:

Viterion

Intel

Logitech

aT&T

Verizon

Honeywell

Samsung

anthem,

Philips

Bosch Group

Cisco

Vodafone

The study on the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Post-Sugical Care

1.5.3 Chronic Disease Monotoring

1.5.4 Care While Traving

1.5.5 Minor Injury

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Revenue in 2019

3.3 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Viterion

13.1.1 Viterion Company Details

13.1.2 Viterion Business Overview

13.1.3 Viterion Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.1.4 Viterion Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Viterion Recent Development

13.2 Intel

13.2.1 Intel Company Details

13.2.2 Intel Business Overview

13.2.3 Intel Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.2.4 Intel Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Intel Recent Development

13.3 Logitech

13.3.1 Logitech Company Details

13.3.2 Logitech Business Overview

13.3.3 Logitech Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.3.4 Logitech Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Logitech Recent Development

13.4 AT&T

13.4.1 AT&T Company Details

13.4.2 AT&T Business Overview

13.4.3 AT&T Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.4.4 AT&T Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.5 Verizon

13.5.1 Verizon Company Details

13.5.2 Verizon Business Overview

13.5.3 Verizon Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.5.4 Verizon Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Verizon Recent Development

13.6 Honeywell

13.6.1 Honeywell Company Details

13.6.2 Honeywell Business Overview

13.6.3 Honeywell Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.6.4 Honeywell Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

13.7 Samsung

13.7.1 Samsung Company Details

13.7.2 Samsung Business Overview

13.7.3 Samsung Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.7.4 Samsung Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Samsung Recent Development

13.8 Anthem,

13.8.1 Anthem, Company Details

13.8.2 Anthem, Business Overview

13.8.3 Anthem, Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.8.4 Anthem, Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Anthem, Recent Development

13.9 Philips

13.9.1 Philips Company Details

13.9.2 Philips Business Overview

13.9.3 Philips Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.9.4 Philips Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Philips Recent Development

13.10 Bosch Group

13.10.1 Bosch Group Company Details

13.10.2 Bosch Group Business Overview

13.10.3 Bosch Group Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

13.10.4 Bosch Group Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Bosch Group Recent Development

13.11 Cisco

10.11.1 Cisco Company Details

10.11.2 Cisco Business Overview

10.11.3 Cisco Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

10.11.4 Cisco Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Cisco Recent Development

13.12 Vodafone

10.12.1 Vodafone Company Details

10.12.2 Vodafone Business Overview

10.12.3 Vodafone Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

10.12.4 Vodafone Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Vodafone Recent Development

13.13 Partners Healthcare

10.13.1 Partners Healthcare Company Details

10.13.2 Partners Healthcare Business Overview

10.13.3 Partners Healthcare Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

10.13.4 Partners Healthcare Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Partners Healthcare Recent Development

13.14 McKesson

10.14.1 McKesson Company Details

10.14.2 McKesson Business Overview

10.14.3 McKesson Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Introduction

10.14.4 McKesson Revenue in Telemedicine and M-Health Convergence Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 McKesson Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

