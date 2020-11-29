The Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025
Deep analysis about market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market
The Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)
Microarrays
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Hybridization
Others
Key applications:
Hospitals
Clinics
Academic Institutes
Laboratories
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
Abbott
BD
BioMerieux
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Roche
Siemens
Veridex
Luminex
GenMark Diagnostics
Qiagen
Genomix Biotech
BioTheranostics
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Molecular Diagnostics in Infectious Disease Testing Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
