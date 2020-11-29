According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY3066

The market research report Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market include:

The study on the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY3066

Table of content

1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers

1.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Class A Transceivers (12.5W)

1.2.3 Class B Transceivers (2W & 5W)

1.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Fisheries

1.3.3 Transport

1.3.4 Leisure and Recreation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Industry

1.7 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production

3.4.1 North America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production

3.5.1 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production

3.6.1 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production

3.7.1 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Business

7.1 SRT Marine

7.1.1 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SRT Marine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 SRT Marine Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alltek

7.2.1 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alltek Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Alltek Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Raymarine

7.3.1 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Raymarine Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Raymarine Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Weatherdock AG

7.4.1 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Weatherdock AG Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Weatherdock AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Navico

7.5.1 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Navico Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Navico Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Icom

7.6.1 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Icom Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Icom Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 em-trak

7.7.1 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 em-trak Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 em-trak Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Vesper

7.8.1 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Vesper Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Vesper Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 ACR Electronics

7.9.1 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 ACR Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 ACR Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Garmin

7.10.1 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Garmin Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Garmin Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 SI-TEX Marine Electronics

7.11.1 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 SI-TEX Marine Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Comar Systems

7.12.1 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Comar Systems Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Comar Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Digital Yachat

7.13.1 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Digital Yachat Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Digital Yachat Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Furuno

7.14.1 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Furuno Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Furuno Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Simrad

7.15.1 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Simrad Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Simrad Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Ocean Dignal

7.16.1 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Ocean Dignal Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Ocean Dignal Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Humminbird

7.17.1 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Humminbird Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Humminbird Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers

8.4 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Distributors List

9.3 Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automatic Identification System (AIS) Transceivers by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Matthew S

Email: [email protected]