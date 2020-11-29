According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Water Turbine Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Water Turbine Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Water Turbine Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Water Turbine Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Water Turbine Market include:

The study on the global Water Turbine Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Water Turbine Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Water Turbine Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Water Turbine Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Turbine Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Turbine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Reaction Turbines:

1.4.3 Impulse Turbine

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Turbine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Power Generation

1.5.3 Water Pump

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water Turbine Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water Turbine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water Turbine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Water Turbine Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water Turbine, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Water Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Water Turbine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Water Turbine Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water Turbine Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Water Turbine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Turbine Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Water Turbine Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Water Turbine Production by Regions

4.1 Global Water Turbine Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Water Turbine Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Water Turbine Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Water Turbine Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Water Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Water Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Water Turbine Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Water Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Water Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Water Turbine Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Water Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Water Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Water Turbine Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Water Turbine Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Water Turbine Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Water Turbine Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Water Turbine Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Water Turbine Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Water Turbine Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Water Turbine Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Water Turbine Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Water Turbine Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Water Turbine Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Water Turbine Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Water Turbine Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Water Turbine Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Water Turbine Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Water Turbine Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Water Turbine Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Water Turbine Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Water Turbine Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Water Turbine Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Water Turbine Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Water Turbine Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Water Turbine Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Water Turbine Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Water Turbine Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Water Turbine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Water Turbine Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Andritz

8.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information

8.1.2 Andritz Overview

8.1.3 Andritz Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Andritz Product Description

8.1.5 Andritz Related Developments

8.2 Alstom(GE)

8.2.1 Alstom(GE) Corporation Information

8.2.2 Alstom(GE) Overview

8.2.3 Alstom(GE) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Alstom(GE) Product Description

8.2.5 Alstom(GE) Related Developments

8.3 Voith

8.3.1 Voith Corporation Information

8.3.2 Voith Overview

8.3.3 Voith Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Voith Product Description

8.3.5 Voith Related Developments

8.4 Toshiba

8.4.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.4.2 Toshiba Overview

8.4.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.4.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.5 Harbin Electric

8.5.1 Harbin Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Harbin Electric Overview

8.5.3 Harbin Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Harbin Electric Product Description

8.5.5 Harbin Electric Related Developments

8.6 Dongfang Electric

8.6.1 Dongfang Electric Corporation Information

8.6.2 Dongfang Electric Overview

8.6.3 Dongfang Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Dongfang Electric Product Description

8.6.5 Dongfang Electric Related Developments

8.7 Power Machines

8.7.1 Power Machines Corporation Information

8.7.2 Power Machines Overview

8.7.3 Power Machines Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Power Machines Product Description

8.7.5 Power Machines Related Developments

8.8 Hitachi Mitsubish

8.8.1 Hitachi Mitsubish Corporation Information

8.8.2 Hitachi Mitsubish Overview

8.8.3 Hitachi Mitsubish Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Hitachi Mitsubish Product Description

8.8.5 Hitachi Mitsubish Related Developments

9 Water Turbine Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Water Turbine Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Water Turbine Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Water Turbine Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Water Turbine Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Water Turbine Sales Channels

11.2.2 Water Turbine Distributors

11.3 Water Turbine Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Water Turbine Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Water Turbine Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Water Turbine Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

