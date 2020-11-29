According to a recent research study by Report Ocean, the Expansion Joint Market registers high fragmentation and is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the coming years. The key market players are majorly focusing on mergers and acquisitions are their competitive strategical development with an aim to increase the customer reach with their strong geographical presence in numerous industries. Majority of the market players are predicted to adopt key business strategies to strengthen their market position in the global marketplace. Some of the strategical developments are participating in mergers and acquisitions, facilitating product differentiation and expanding product portfolio among others.

The research report keenly focusses on development status and recent trends of the Expansion Joint Market, along with competitive landscape, supply chain, market dynamics (opportunities, restraints and drivers), government policies and opportunities.

The market research report Expansion Joint Market includes detailed analysis of the market based on competitive profiles of key players, market segmentations, geographical analysis, and economic models. In analysis by geography, major regions analyzed in the study include North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Numerous analytical parameters were considered while studying the competitive landscape of the Expansion Joint Market, that include:

• Recent Developments/Updates

• Market Vendor Ranking Analysis

• Competitive News Feed Analysis

• Industry Regulatory Changes

Companies adopt several market-focused strategies to stand strong with market competition. The market strategies are Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, Business Expansions, Partnerships, Agreement & Collaborations.

The key players profiled in the research study of Expansion Joint Market include:

Unaflex

Senior Flexonics Pathway

Flexider

Tofle

U.S. Bellows

Macoga

EagleBurgmann

Technoflex

Weldmac

aerosun

Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows

Baishun

Liaoning Tian’an Containers

Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing

The study on the global Expansion Joint Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Expansion Joint Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the global Expansion Joint Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Expansion Joint Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expansion Joint Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Expansion Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Axial expansion joints

1.4.3 Angular expansion joints

1.4.4 Lateral expansion joints

1.4.5 Universal expansion joints

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Expansion Joint Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Petrochemical industry

1.5.3 Power generation industry

1.5.4 Heavy industry

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Expansion Joint Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Expansion Joint Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Expansion Joint Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Expansion Joint Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Expansion Joint, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Expansion Joint Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Expansion Joint Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Expansion Joint Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Expansion Joint Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Expansion Joint Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Expansion Joint Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Expansion Joint Production by Regions

4.1 Global Expansion Joint Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Expansion Joint Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Expansion Joint Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Expansion Joint Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Expansion Joint Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Expansion Joint Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Expansion Joint Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Expansion Joint Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Expansion Joint Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Expansion Joint Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Expansion Joint Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Expansion Joint Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Expansion Joint Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Expansion Joint Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Expansion Joint Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Expansion Joint Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Expansion Joint Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Expansion Joint Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Expansion Joint Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Expansion Joint Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Expansion Joint Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Expansion Joint Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Expansion Joint Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Expansion Joint Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Expansion Joint Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Expansion Joint Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Expansion Joint Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Expansion Joint Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Expansion Joint Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Expansion Joint Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Expansion Joint Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Expansion Joint Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Expansion Joint Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Expansion Joint Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Witzenmann

8.1.1 Witzenmann Corporation Information

8.1.2 Witzenmann Overview

8.1.3 Witzenmann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Witzenmann Product Description

8.1.5 Witzenmann Related Developments

8.2 BOA Group

8.2.1 BOA Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 BOA Group Overview

8.2.3 BOA Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 BOA Group Product Description

8.2.5 BOA Group Related Developments

8.3 Unaflex

8.3.1 Unaflex Corporation Information

8.3.2 Unaflex Overview

8.3.3 Unaflex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Unaflex Product Description

8.3.5 Unaflex Related Developments

8.4 Senior Flexonics Pathway

8.4.1 Senior Flexonics Pathway Corporation Information

8.4.2 Senior Flexonics Pathway Overview

8.4.3 Senior Flexonics Pathway Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Senior Flexonics Pathway Product Description

8.4.5 Senior Flexonics Pathway Related Developments

8.5 Flexider

8.5.1 Flexider Corporation Information

8.5.2 Flexider Overview

8.5.3 Flexider Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Flexider Product Description

8.5.5 Flexider Related Developments

8.6 Tofle

8.6.1 Tofle Corporation Information

8.6.2 Tofle Overview

8.6.3 Tofle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Tofle Product Description

8.6.5 Tofle Related Developments

8.7 U.S. Bellows

8.7.1 U.S. Bellows Corporation Information

8.7.2 U.S. Bellows Overview

8.7.3 U.S. Bellows Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 U.S. Bellows Product Description

8.7.5 U.S. Bellows Related Developments

8.8 Macoga

8.8.1 Macoga Corporation Information

8.8.2 Macoga Overview

8.8.3 Macoga Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Macoga Product Description

8.8.5 Macoga Related Developments

8.9 EagleBurgmann

8.9.1 EagleBurgmann Corporation Information

8.9.2 EagleBurgmann Overview

8.9.3 EagleBurgmann Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 EagleBurgmann Product Description

8.9.5 EagleBurgmann Related Developments

8.10 Technoflex

8.10.1 Technoflex Corporation Information

8.10.2 Technoflex Overview

8.10.3 Technoflex Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Technoflex Product Description

8.10.5 Technoflex Related Developments

8.11 Weldmac

8.11.1 Weldmac Corporation Information

8.11.2 Weldmac Overview

8.11.3 Weldmac Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Weldmac Product Description

8.11.5 Weldmac Related Developments

8.12 Aerosun

8.12.1 Aerosun Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aerosun Overview

8.12.3 Aerosun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Aerosun Product Description

8.12.5 Aerosun Related Developments

8.13 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows

8.13.1 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows Corporation Information

8.13.2 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows Overview

8.13.3 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows Product Description

8.13.5 Beijing Hangtian Taizhou Bellows Related Developments

8.14 Baishun

8.14.1 Baishun Corporation Information

8.14.2 Baishun Overview

8.14.3 Baishun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Baishun Product Description

8.14.5 Baishun Related Developments

8.15 Liaoning Tian’an Containers

8.15.1 Liaoning Tian’an Containers Corporation Information

8.15.2 Liaoning Tian’an Containers Overview

8.15.3 Liaoning Tian’an Containers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Liaoning Tian’an Containers Product Description

8.15.5 Liaoning Tian’an Containers Related Developments

8.16 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing

8.16.1 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing Corporation Information

8.16.2 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing Overview

8.16.3 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing Product Description

8.16.5 Shandong Hnegtong Expansion Joint Manufacturing Related Developments

8.17 Jinlong Machinery

8.17.1 Jinlong Machinery Corporation Information

8.17.2 Jinlong Machinery Overview

8.17.3 Jinlong Machinery Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Jinlong Machinery Product Description

8.17.5 Jinlong Machinery Related Developments

8.18 Runda Pipeline

8.18.1 Runda Pipeline Corporation Information

8.18.2 Runda Pipeline Overview

8.18.3 Runda Pipeline Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Runda Pipeline Product Description

8.18.5 Runda Pipeline Related Developments

8.19 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe

8.19.1 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe Corporation Information

8.19.2 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe Overview

8.19.3 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe Product Description

8.19.5 Jiangsu Zixu Corrugated Pipe Related Developments

8.20 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows

8.20.1 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows Corporation Information

8.20.2 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows Overview

8.20.3 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows Product Description

8.20.5 Jiangsu Yaguang Bellows Related Developments

9 Expansion Joint Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Expansion Joint Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Expansion Joint Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Expansion Joint Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Expansion Joint Sales Channels

11.2.2 Expansion Joint Distributors

11.3 Expansion Joint Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Expansion Joint Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Expansion Joint Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Expansion Joint Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

