The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Boom Trucks market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Boom Trucks Market size was valued at over USD 2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at over 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

UK boom trucks market, by application, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

The increasing government & private sector construction spending across the globe is driving the boom trucks market growth. The demand for these trucks is increasing in the industrial, construction, and utility sectors due to their ability to lift workers efficiently and safely. The increasing global population coupled with rapid urbanization will create the demand for efficient infrastructure facilities, building, and residencies. The growing infrastructure & industrial refurbishment projects and the rapid expansion of smart cities across the globe are supporting the adoption of truck crane market.

The rapid growth of utility and telecom industries in several countries including the U.S., India, and China is creating a huge demand for these machines, supporting the industry expansion. The truck-mounted cranes market is hampered by the lack of availability of skilled & trained operators in several countries, limiting the utilization of these machines and increasing the procurement & training costs for contractors. The high initial cost of the boom trucks is leading toward the increasing demand for equipment rental services.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Boom Trucks Market

Boom Trucks Market, By Product

Bucket trucks market was estimated to be over 50% in 2018 and the increasing utilization of these trucks in the telecommunication industry for applications such as installation & maintenance of data cables, TV cables, and telephone cables is contributing to the industry growth. These trucks are also used to trim branches away from highway signs, power lines, and roofs. When trimming branches near power lines, specially insulated bucket truck models are used to keep workers safe from potentially dangerous high-voltage wires. Furthermore, the demand for these products is also increasing in the farming industry to harvest fruits from the highest branches of the trees safely & efficiently.

Manufacturing companies are currently developing smaller utility vehicles with increased working heights & maximum lifting capacity to offer reliable performance to the customers. Companies in the industry are also developing products with lower carbon footprints to reduce harmful environmental impacts. For instance, in June 2018, Manitowoc Cranes announced the launch of its new TMS500-2 truck crane, with the maximum lifting capacity of 40 tons. The equipment can be integrated with an optional 26 to 45 ft telescoping swing jib for additional reach.

Boom Trucks Market, By Vehicle Class

U.S. Boom Trucks Market, By Vehicle Class, 2018

The demand for class 4 and class 5 truck cranes is increasing due to their enhanced fuel efficiency and lower operating cost. The deployment of these machines featuring high torque & power capabilities with advanced control systems across the construction and telecommunication sites is supporting the industry growth. The enhanced load carrying capabilities and safety features of the class 4 and class 5 models offer enhanced operability and reliability. Light duty bucket trucks are majorly used in fire safety operations to evacuate people in cases of emergencies. Additionally, these trucks are also used to transport lightweight construction material and equipment at the construction sites.

Boom Trucks Market, By Application

Truck-mounted cranes are essential for the construction of large buildings & infrastructures to lift heavy material loads due to which construction companies prefer them for quick and hassle-free work completion. Equipment rental is gaining popularity due to its various advantages such as the elimination of initial purchase & depreciation cost and reduced maintenance & repair cost. A rented truck-mounted crane can save time and cost in several areas including getting insurance and pursing government equipment licensing. Additionally, global and local rental providers offer customer-specific solutions with required lifting capacities, working heights, and accessories. Leading rental companies provide trained personnel along with rental service, ensuring maximum operator safety and leading to reduced worksite fatalities. Moreover, the growing construction industry in North America and Asia Pacific will drive the demand for rental machines, further supporting the industry growth.

Boom Trucks Market, By Region

Europe boom trucks market share, by country, 2025

The European boom tracks market will grow at over 5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to the growing real estate sector and the increasing government & private sector spending in the infrastructure industry. The growth is also attributed to the increased utilization of efficient & reliable lifting machinery in the utility, telecommunication, and construction applications. European countries have several worker & equipment safety-related regulations, which lead to the development of technically advanced machinery that offers a safe working environment. The North American industry is expected to grow at a high rate due to the expansion of the construction and utility sectors. The presence of several boom truck manufactures in the U.S. including Altec Inc., Manitowoc Cranes, Manitex International, Inc., and Versalift, serves as the major factor driving the regional industry growth.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Boom Trucks Market

Prominent players operating in the boom trucks market include Manitowoc Cranes, Palfinger AG, Tadano Ltd., Aichi Corporation, Manitex International Inc., Altec Inc., and Elliott Equipment Company, etc., among others. Players are adopting new product development strategies to cater to changing customer demands. For instance, in October 2017, Tadano Ltd. announced the launch of its new GT-750EL truck cranes with a maximum lifting capacity of 75 tons and a boom length of 47 meters. Companies are incorporating advanced technical features into new machines to offer high productivity and efficiency. Additionally, players are offering enhanced customer support through company sales offices, distributors, and sales representatives. For instance, in December 2018, Manitex International Inc. announced the expansion of its distribution network in Arizona and California through partnerships with Southwest Products.

Boom Trucks Industry Viewpoint

The truck cranes market is highly competitive owing to the presence of several industrial & construction equipment manufacturing companies across the globe. The industry is witnessing demand for machines with enhanced lifting capacities and maximum reaching heights. The demand for small and medium-duty truck cranes is increasing majorly in the telecommunication and forestry sectors due to their low operating cost and enhanced fuel efficiency. The heavy-duty trucks are used in the oil & gas and construction industry due to their maximum lifting capabilities. The companies are developing products with advanced control systems to ensure maximum operator safety to gain a competitive edg

