Blockchain in Energy Market size in 2018 surpassed USD 220 million and is projected to grow at more than 50% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

Positive outlook toward digitization of systems on account of increasing installation of smart meters across regions is set to foster the blockchain in energy market share. Decentralized energy systems along with widespread adoption of smart management & control systems to implement advanced communication is projected to complement the industry outlook. In addition, rapid development in the Renewable Energy Sources (RES) owing to privatization of the energy sector coupled with government initiatives toward electricity conservation will augment the product installation. For instance, in 2018, RES contributed 40% of the total electricity production in Germany.

Rising focus toward energy utilities in exploring the latent benefits of the technology for low-carbon transition and sustainability will stimulate the blockchain share in energy sector. Reducing dependency on fossil fuels coupled with increasing independence of local grid from outside energy sources in the long term is anticipated to drive the industry scenario. Increasing investment in numerous innovative projects ranging from solar systems for electric vehicles charging & e-mobility will further boost the product adoption.

Public blockchain in energy market is projected to observe substantial gains by 2025 owing to higher accessibility, capability to increase platform awareness and open structure. In addition, the category supports people in joining the network accompanied by the authentication of transactions based on incentives, in turn, fuelling the industry growth.

Private or permissioned was worth over USD 100 million in 2018. Higher security and enhanced speed accompanied by greater control to maximize the uptime are the key factors encouraging the product adoption. The technology is primarily focussed on products used for internal business processes. Factors including fewer verifications, node operation and network regulation to drop the downtime account majorly for the adoption of these solutions.

Peer to peer transactions is projected to grow over USD 800 million by 2025. Shifting focus toward power generation from RES including wind, solar & tide to promote the clean energy generation & supply will significantly contribute to the platform growth. The pre-trade transparency along with high degree of standardization involved in the transactions encourages the consumers to become prosumers which in turn is set to strengthen the industry landscape.

Power is set to grow owing to lower transaction cost coupled with improved network transparency. Ability to manage virtual power plants or distributed energy resources that are dispersed assets with large energy storage systems and electricity generators is set to foster the industry growth. Increasing focus on digitization, decentralization, democratization, deregulation and distribution across the industry will further stimulate the technology demand.

Grid transactions across power trading relies on the electrical grid for electricity exchange including existing wholesale markets by facilitating cheap and quick transactions. Rising power demand, regulatory shift toward cheap electricity access along with adoption of smart grid technology are some of the prime factors strengthening the business landscape. Ability to widen the pool of participants on account of the ability of the systems to support multitude of smaller transactions through household and businesses will boost the penetration of blockchain across electricity sector.

The U.S. blockchain in energy market is projected to witness growth of over USD 400 million by 2025. Capability to transform the fundamental structure of the energy industry and microgrids to facilitate peer to peer energy trading in an immutable and secure way will encourage the product installation. For instance, the Brooklyn Microgrid was introduced in 2016 and it aims at enabling residents to buy and sell power directly amongst each other by maintaining a secure ledger of energy asset possession.

Germany is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to the increasing complexity of power and shifting focus toward the adoption of smart grids. As per the European Commission, presently there are 308 smart grid projects which hold an investment of USD 2.43 billion. Moreover, increasing investment from energy start-up companies along with growing funding activities will strengthen the industry landscape. Government incentives toward the adoption of renewable power generation accompanied by favourable regulatory policies to promote the technology adoption is set to augment the product installation.

Key blockchain in energy industry players include Greeneum, Power Ledger, LO3 Energy, Infosys Limited, Sun Exchange, SAP, Accenture, EnergiMine, Grid Singularity, Grid+, Drift, Electron, Oracle, WePower and Conjoule amongst others.

Introduction of research and development activities to map the relevance of the technology is an integral part of blockchain development.

Industry Viewpoint

Blockchain or Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) is an efficient and cost-effective way intended to facilitate distributed transactions by removing the central management. It supports in speeding up the process along with reducing the cost for reliable transfer of value without participation of traditional intermediaries. The technology holds the potential to improve efficiencies for utility providers by tracking the chain of custody for grid materials. Blockchain also acts as a catalyst for business models and is instrumental in managing the growing ownership, complexity and data security of the energy sector. Integration of blockchain technology with IOT and prosumers foster the development of efficient energy economy.

