Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Medical Non-woven Disposables market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Medical Non-woven Disposables Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Medical Non-woven Disposables market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Medical Non-woven Disposables Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Size was valued at USD 17.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 6.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Size, By Product, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

Growing geriatric population suffering from dementia and other chronic diseases will increase the demand for medical non-woven disposables market growth. Dementia is a syndrome with multiple causes, and it is characterized by loss of control and sensory impairments. According to WHO, incidences of dementia is rising across the globe and every year around 10 million new cases are recorded. These patients need medical non-woven disposable products such as diapers and underwear as they assist in minimizing disability associated with urinary incontinence. Availability of superior quality incontinence products for geriatric population with chronic diseases will drive the market growth.

Increasing government funding for providing continence care to patients in emerging countries will render a significant positive impact on market growth. Furthermore, public and private organizations are taking several initiatives to educate people and preach advantages of incontinence products. Such initiatives increase awareness regarding incontinence products in developing countries such as India and China. However, environmental degradation resulting from disposal of incontinence products may hamper the global market growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Medical Non-woven Disposables Market

Medical Non-woven Disposables Market, By Product

Incontinence hygiene products segment of medical non-woven disposables market is anticipated to witness around 6.5% growth over analysis timeframe. Incontinence condition has significant implications on personal dignity and quality of life. Moreover, aged people are susceptible to urinary incontinence that results in social stigma, depression, and hygienic problem. To overcome these issues, elderly people are increasingly adopting incontinence hygiene products such as pads, ostomy liners disposable underwear and diapers that will positively stimulate the segment growth.

Surgical non-woven products segment accounted for more than 60% revenue share in 2018. Lucrative segment share can be attributed to the benefits of surgical non-woven products. Fabrics of non-woven products forbid penetration of microbes and prevent surgical side infections. Moreover, surgical non-woven products are waterproof and water-repellent that reduce occupational infections amongst healthcare professionals. Surgical non-woven products are soft on skin, enables air permeability and easy manoeuvrability. These benefits will result in increased demand for surgical non-woven products.

Medical Non-woven Disposables Market, By Distributional Channel

Hospital pharmacies segment of global market was valued around USD 6.5 billion in 2018 and it is predicted to witness robust growth in coming years. These pharmacies are easily accessible to patients taking treatments from hospitals. Moreover, increasing surgical procedures in obstetrics and gynaecology due rising birth rates will augment the demand for medical non-woven disposables. Furthermore, hospital pharmacies are well connected with the distributors of non-woven disposables. Aforementioned factors will escalate the usage of medical non-woven disposables in hospital pharmacies, thereby fostering segment growth.

Online platform segment is anticipated to witness around 7% growth over the forecast period. Elderly population base suffering from chronic diseases such as urinary incontinence and dementia require medical non-woven disposables frequently. These patients prefer ordering medical non-woven disposables in large quantity and low prices available through online platforms. As a result, increasing patient preference towards online pharmacies due to ease and convenience associated with it will augment segment growth over forecast timeframe.

Germany Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Size, By Distributional channel, 2018 (USD Million)

Medical Non-woven Disposables Market, By Region

North America medical non-woven disposables market size is estimated to witness more than 6% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Favourable demographic trends have positively influenced the demand for medical non-woven disposables. For instance, increasing geriatric population suffering from chronic incontinence disorders require medical non-woven disposables on a regular basis. Moreover, strong foothold of industry players in the U.S. will result in availability of superior quality non-woven disposable medical products that should surge the regional growth.

Asia Pacific market accounted for around 33% revenue share in 2018. Increasing birth rates will augment demand for disposable diapers in the region. Moreover, government organizations in the region fund projects and take initiatives to make people aware about the availability of medical nonwoven disposable products. Above mentioned factors coupled with growing number of surgical procedures will positively influence the industry growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Size, By Country, 2025 (USD Million)

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Medical Non-woven Disposables Market

Some of the notable players operating in the medical non-woven disposables market are Domtar, Medtronic, Kimberly Clark, MRK Healthcare, Asahi Kasei, Molnlycke Health Care, First Quality Enterprises, Unicharm, Ontex and Cypress Medical. These industry players are adopting several strategies such as product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions to sustain industry competition and capture more market share.

Recent industry developments:

In May 2019, Domtar announced that its personal care division has launched incontinence product in North America. Product has dry containment core to provide comfort to patient. Innovative product launches will help company to gain competitive advantage, thereby augmenting business revenue.

In October 2018, Unicharm launched products within its adult and baby care segments. The company has launched baby diapers that avoids leakage and are available in various sizes. This strategy was aimed at upgrading product pipeline that will enable company to garner higher market share.

Medical Non-woven Disposables Industry Viewpoint

Medical non-woven disposables industry can be traced back to late 1900s. In 1968, The Disposable Association was established to collect and develop factual data pertaining to common problems that needed to be resolved. Later in 1972, the organization became International Nonwovens and Disposables Association (INDA) to promote developments in nonwoven fabrics as well as to address issues associated with surgical non-woven disposables. INDA brings medical non-woven disposables companies together to address and solve issues and encourage industry players to develop innovative solutions. Medical nonwoven disposable market is matured in developed economies such as North America and Europe and it is in developing stages in emerging economies such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. Medical nonwoven disposable industry is expected to witness numerous growth opportunities in future with an increase in number of births and incontinence diseases. Moreover, key industry players are focusing R&D efforts to promote developments in the incontinence products that should prove beneficial for the industry growt

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Medical Non-woven Disposables Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Medical Non-woven Disposables industry.

2. Global major manufacturers operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Medical Non-woven Disposables industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Medical Non-woven Disposables industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Medical Non-woven Disposables industry.

Research Methodology: Medical Non-woven Disposables Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Medical Non-woven Disposables in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Medical Non-woven Disposables Market Research Report – Forecast to 2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580