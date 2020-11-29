“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Edible Fungus Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Edible Fungus Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Edible Fungus Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Edible Fungus Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Edible Fungus Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Edible Fungus Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Edible Fungus Market are:

The major companies include:

Xuerong Biotechnology

Ruyiqing

JUNESUN FUNGI

China Greenfresh Group

Shanghai Bright Esunyes

Starway Bio-technology

Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

Jiangsu Hualv

HuBei SenYuan

Beiwei Group

Shandong Youhe

Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

anyuan Tianhua Modern agriculture

Shenzhen Dalishi

Yukiguni Maitake

HOKTO

Green Co

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Edible Fungus Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Edible Fungus Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Edible Fungus Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Edible Fungus Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Edible Fungus Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Edible Fungus Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Edible Fungus Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Edible Fungus Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Shiitake

1.2.3 Auricularia Auricula-judae

1.2.4 Pleurotus Ostreatus

1.2.5 Enokitake

1.2.6 Agaricus Bisporus

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fresh Mushrooms

1.3.3 Dried Mushrooms

1.3.4 Canned Mushrooms

1.3.5 Frozen Mushrooms

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Edible Fungus Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Edible Fungus Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Edible Fungus Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Edible Fungus Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Edible Fungus by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Edible Fungus Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Edible Fungus Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Edible Fungus Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Edible Fungus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Edible Fungus Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Edible Fungus Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Edible Fungus Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Edible Fungus Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Edible Fungus Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Xuerong Biotechnology

4.1.1 Xuerong Biotechnology Corporation Information

4.1.2 Xuerong Biotechnology Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.1.4 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Xuerong Biotechnology Edible Fungus Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Xuerong Biotechnology Recent Development

4.2 Ruyiqing

4.2.1 Ruyiqing Corporation Information

4.2.2 Ruyiqing Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.2.4 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Ruyiqing Edible Fungus Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Ruyiqing Recent Development

4.3 JUNESUN FUNGI

4.3.1 JUNESUN FUNGI Corporation Information

4.3.2 JUNESUN FUNGI Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.3.4 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.3.6 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.3.7 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 JUNESUN FUNGI Edible Fungus Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 JUNESUN FUNGI Recent Development

4.4 China Greenfresh Group

4.4.1 China Greenfresh Group Corporation Information

4.4.2 China Greenfresh Group Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.4.4 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.4.6 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.4.7 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 China Greenfresh Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 China Greenfresh Group Recent Development

4.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes

4.5.1 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Corporation Information

4.5.2 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.5.4 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Edible Fungus Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Shanghai Bright Esunyes Recent Development

4.6 Starway Bio-technology

4.6.1 Starway Bio-technology Corporation Information

4.6.2 Starway Bio-technology Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.6.4 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Starway Bio-technology Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Starway Bio-technology Recent Development

4.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech

4.7.1 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Corporation Information

4.7.2 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.7.4 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech Recent Development

4.8 Jiangsu Hualv

4.8.1 Jiangsu Hualv Corporation Information

4.8.2 Jiangsu Hualv Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.8.4 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Jiangsu Hualv Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Jiangsu Hualv Recent Development

4.9 HuBei SenYuan

4.9.1 HuBei SenYuan Corporation Information

4.9.2 HuBei SenYuan Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.9.4 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.9.6 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.9.7 HuBei SenYuan Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 HuBei SenYuan Recent Development

4.10 Beiwei Group

4.10.1 Beiwei Group Corporation Information

4.10.2 Beiwei Group Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.10.4 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Beiwei Group Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Beiwei Group Recent Development

4.11 Shandong Youhe

4.11.1 Shandong Youhe Corporation Information

4.11.2 Shandong Youhe Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.11.4 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Shandong Youhe Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Shandong Youhe Recent Development

4.12 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food

4.12.1 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Corporation Information

4.12.2 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.12.4 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food Recent Development

4.13 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs

4.13.1 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Corporation Information

4.13.2 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.13.4 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs Recent Development

4.14 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture

4.14.1 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Corporation Information

4.14.2 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.14.4 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture Recent Development

4.15 Shenzhen Dalishi

4.15.1 Shenzhen Dalishi Corporation Information

4.15.2 Shenzhen Dalishi Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.15.4 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Shenzhen Dalishi Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Shenzhen Dalishi Recent Development

4.16 Yukiguni Maitake

4.16.1 Yukiguni Maitake Corporation Information

4.16.2 Yukiguni Maitake Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.16.4 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Yukiguni Maitake Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Yukiguni Maitake Recent Development

4.17 HOKTO

4.17.1 HOKTO Corporation Information

4.17.2 HOKTO Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 HOKTO Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.17.4 HOKTO Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 HOKTO Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.17.6 HOKTO Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.17.7 HOKTO Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 HOKTO Recent Development

4.18 Green Co

4.18.1 Green Co Corporation Information

4.18.2 Green Co Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Green Co Edible Fungus Products Offered

4.18.4 Green Co Edible Fungus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Green Co Edible Fungus Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Green Co Edible Fungus Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Green Co Edible Fungus Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Green Co Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Edible Fungus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Edible Fungus Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Edible Fungus Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Edible Fungus Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Edible Fungus Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Edible Fungus Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Edible Fungus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Edible Fungus Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Type

7.4 North America Edible Fungus Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Edible Fungus Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Edible Fungus Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Edible Fungus Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Edible Fungus Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Edible Fungus Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Edible Fungus Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Edible Fungus Clients Analysis

12.4 Edible Fungus Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Edible Fungus Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Edible Fungus Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Edible Fungus Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Edible Fungus Market Drivers

13.2 Edible Fungus Market Opportunities

13.3 Edible Fungus Market Challenges

13.4 Edible Fungus Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

