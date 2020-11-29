“

A recent report published by Report Ocean on the Bio-pharma Market is a detailed assessment of the key market dynamics. Followed by thorough research of the Bio-pharma Market industry business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision along with the study of historical as well as current market growth parameters. The research study identifies key influencing factors affecting the global market for Bio-pharma Market during the forecast period 2020-2026.

To study the Bio-pharma Market marketplace in detailed manner, the industry has been segmented in various segments.

Insights about regional segmentation of the Bio-pharma Market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of the worldwide market.

For the global Bio-pharma Market, the regional segments are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the US, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc,.

Market Players included in the research report to study the status of the Bio-pharma Market are:

The major vendors covered:

Pfizer

F. Hoffmann-La Roche aG

Johnson & Johnson Services

Sanofi, amgen

abbVie

Merck & Co., Inc

Biogen Idec

Bayer aG

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis aG GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

astraZeneca PLC

abbott Laboratories

Key objectives of the research report are:

• To estimate the market size of global Bio-pharma Market on regional and global basis.

• To evaluate key market determinants governing the dynamics of the global Bio-pharma Market during the forecast period.

• To recognize major market segments of the Bio-pharma Market and evaluate the market shares along with study of demand-supply gap analysis.

• To offer a competitive scenario of the global Bio-pharma Market with major strategic developments by key companies.

• To offer impact study of COVID-19 on the global Bio-pharma Market marketplace.

Benefits offered by the report:

• It offers market size estimation of the global Bio-pharma Market on regional and global level to provide detailed insights of the market.

• The report is based on unique research design for calculating market size estimation and forecast.

• Identification of key companies dealing in the global market with related strategic developments.

• The research study offers niche insights to support strategic decision-making process of buyer.

• The analytical report includes an exhaustive scope that cover all the possible market segments helping stakeholders dealing in the Bio-pharma Market.

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Bio-pharma Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Bio-pharma Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

1.4.3 Recombinant Proteins

1.4.4 Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)

1.4.5 Interferons

1.4.6 Recombinant Human Insulin

1.4.7 Erythropoietin

1.4.8 Vaccines

1.4.9 Growth Hormones

1.4.10 Purified Proteins

1.4.11 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Metabolic Disorders

1.5.3 Oncology

1.5.4 Neurological Disorders

1.5.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

1.5.6 Inflammatory and Infectious Diseases

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Bio-pharma, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Bio-pharma Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Bio-pharma Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Bio-pharma Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Bio-pharma Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Bio-pharma Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Bio-pharma Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Bio-pharma Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Bio-pharma Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-pharma Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Bio-pharma Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Bio-pharma Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Bio-pharma Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Bio-pharma Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Bio-pharma Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bio-pharma Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Bio-pharma Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Bio-pharma Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Bio-pharma Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Bio-pharma Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Bio-pharma Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Bio-pharma Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Bio-pharma by Country

6.1.1 North America Bio-pharma Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Bio-pharma Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Bio-pharma by Country

7.1.1 Europe Bio-pharma Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Bio-pharma Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Bio-pharma by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Bio-pharma Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Bio-pharma Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Pfizer

11.1.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.1.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Pfizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Pfizer Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.1.5 Pfizer Related Developments

11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

11.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Corporation Information

11.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.2.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Related Developments

11.3 Johnson & Johnson Services

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Services Corporation Information

11.3.2 Johnson & Johnson Services Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Services Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Services Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Services Related Developments

11.4 Sanofi, Amgen

11.4.1 Sanofi, Amgen Corporation Information

11.4.2 Sanofi, Amgen Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Sanofi, Amgen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Sanofi, Amgen Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.4.5 Sanofi, Amgen Related Developments

11.5 AbbVie

11.5.1 AbbVie Corporation Information

11.5.2 AbbVie Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 AbbVie Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 AbbVie Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.5.5 AbbVie Related Developments

11.6 Merck & Co., Inc

11.6.1 Merck & Co., Inc Corporation Information

11.6.2 Merck & Co., Inc Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Merck & Co., Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Merck & Co., Inc Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.6.5 Merck & Co., Inc Related Developments

11.7 Biogen Idec

11.7.1 Biogen Idec Corporation Information

11.7.2 Biogen Idec Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Biogen Idec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Biogen Idec Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.7.5 Biogen Idec Related Developments

11.8 Bayer AG

11.8.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bayer AG Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Bayer AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bayer AG Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.8.5 Bayer AG Related Developments

11.9 Eli Lilly and Company

11.9.1 Eli Lilly and Company Corporation Information

11.9.2 Eli Lilly and Company Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Eli Lilly and Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Eli Lilly and Company Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.9.5 Eli Lilly and Company Related Developments

11.10 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc

11.10.1 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Corporation Information

11.10.2 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Bio-pharma Products Offered

11.10.5 Novartis AG GlaxoSmithKline Plc Related Developments

11.12 AstraZeneca PLC

11.12.1 AstraZeneca PLC Corporation Information

11.12.2 AstraZeneca PLC Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 AstraZeneca PLC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 AstraZeneca PLC Products Offered

11.12.5 AstraZeneca PLC Related Developments

11.13 Abbott Laboratories

11.13.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

11.13.2 Abbott Laboratories Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Abbott Laboratories Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Abbott Laboratories Products Offered

11.13.5 Abbott Laboratories Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Bio-pharma Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Bio-pharma Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Bio-pharma Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Bio-pharma Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Bio-pharma Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Bio-pharma Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Bio-pharma Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Bio-pharma Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Bio-pharma Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Bio-pharma Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Bio-pharma Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

