Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Flight Inspection Market Industry / Sector Trends

Flight Inspection Market size valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2018 and is estimated to exhibit over 3% CAGR from 2019 to 2025.

U.S.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Flight Inspection Market

Flight Inspection Market, By Solution, 2018 & 2025, (USD Million)

Rising prominence of pilot assistance and aircraft control systems will drive the flight inspection market growth over the study timeframe. Improved air flight operations in lower visibility conditions along with maintaining standard safety levels is augmenting the use of airport visual aids. Moreover, increasing inspection activities and airport upgradation projects will escalate the industry growth.

Increasing air traffic frequency and expansion of existing airport infrastructure will spur the ground based navigational systems growth. For instance, in October 2014, Sharjah International Airport introduced new runway with new ILS navigational aids to facilitate improved operations of large airplanes including Airbus A380 and Boeing 747-800. Further, in 2017, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) initiated with expansion project at Al Maktoum airport consisting of runways with Cat IIIB instrument landing systems thereby driving the flight inspection market demand.

Advancements in aircraft landing safety instruments and procedures will majorly contribute towards industry growth. Airliners engage in incorporation of navigational aids to meet the standards and regulatory requirements. In October 2018, Bahrains Civil Aviation Affairs (CAA) signed an agreement with Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) for upgradation of ILS and air navigation systems. Additionally, integration of CAT I to CAT II ILS systems significantly reduces the aircraft diversions and delays supporting the inductry expansion.

Airport traffic authorities focus to deploy advanced inspection systems to ensure safe aviation manoeuvres boosting the flight inspection market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) announced order of new generation NORMARC Nav-aids from Indra Navia. The NORMARC DME and DVOR enables manoeuvring with high precision during approach and en-route air travels at Doha International Airport. Moreover, Systems Interface Limited was awarded the contract for installation and upgradation of these ultra-wide ILS localizers.

Flight Inspection Market, By Solution

Commissioning holds significant share in the flight inspection market size owing to installation of new navigational aids in the airport runways. Airliner focus on mounting newly developed inspection systems for enhanced aircraft guidance for take-off and landing purposes. Government bodies are enacting multiple procedures to promote upgradation of conventional systems with advanced inspection systems for enhanced airplane safety. Rising service requirement for inspecting upgraded systems will induce significant growth potential over the study timeframe.

Routine segment will register strong growth owing to scheduled system examinations and requirement for periodical calibration. Emergence of stringent regulations to ensure aircraft and passenger safety will drive the segment penetration. For instance, in U.S., FAA order 8200.1D enlists compulsory procedures for the flight inspection of national aerospace system (NAS) and department of defense air navigation services.

Flight Inspection Market, By System

China Flight Inspection Market, By System, 2018, (USD Million)

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) will register a considerable growth with its installation to ensure safer landing of aircrafts. The PAPI system located near the runway header assists aviators to maintain precise angle of approach for aircraft landing. Technological advancement in the system including Final Approach Runway Occupancy Signal (FAROS) to indicate runway occupancy will escalate the segment size. Further, inclusion of solar panels for alternative power source, superior endurance and reliability will positively influence the industry growth.

ILS leads the flight inspection market owing to the precise runway approach for horizontal and vertical guidance provided to the pilot through radio beams. The system localiser offering azimuth guidance and glideslope defining accurate vertical descent profile will drive system demand. Continuous monitoring of signal integrity assists in accurate detection of inoperative flags on ILS displays. Reduced decision height or minima supports the aircraft landing operation in poor weather conditions. Industry players are engaged in system replacement for enhanced aerospace operations. For instance, in November 2017, the officials announced the ILS replacement for Chennai International airport with newly developed Indra Navia AS with highly directional antenna for increased coverage.

Flight Inspection Market, By End-User

Commercial airports will witness significant growth in the flight inspection market size owing to the increasing passenger traffic across the globe. As per FAA, the airliners are serving around 2.5 million airline passengers in over 43,000 air travels per day. Increased aircraft frequency is escalating the inspection requirement to ensure passenger safety. Industry participants involve in new solutions for superior system reliability. For instance, in December 2016, Safran announced the delivery of Carnac MS calibration system to International Flight Services (IFS) in Peru for air travel support. The system enables the validation and inspection of automated and landing navigation aids.

Military airports will register significant growth with requirement of accurate and safe guidance system for aircraft landing in normal and adverse weather conditions. Scheduled inspection check-ups and calibration of navigational aids as per regulatory standards will proliferate the segment growth. Increasing investments on projects on development of military air bases, runway expansion and operational facilities will enhance the industry size.

Flight Inspection Market, By Region

Latin America Aerospace and Defense Market Size, By Country, 2025, (USD Million)

Latin America holds significant share in the flight inspection market owing to the large number of airports and increasing aircraft deliveries to support air travel. For instance, in November 2017, Boeing announced the delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane to Aerolineas Argentinas to improve operational costs and serve the air passengers. Expanding air fleet size coupled with growing economic conditions are positively influencing the industry size over the study timeframe.

North America will witness significant growth in the flight inspection market with emergence of regulatory guidelines for airport infrastructural development. For instance, in august 2018, the FAA announced an investment of over USD 620 million in airport infrastructure projects. Further, the organization allocated funding of around USD 3 billion in Airport Improvement Program. This program will provide over 242 grants for around 226 airports and 408 infrastructure projects positively influencing the industry size.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Flight Inspection Market

Major participants in the flight inspection market includes Safran, Textron Inc, Norwegian Special Mission, Airfield Technology, Inc., Bombardier, Aerodata, Cobham PLC, ENAV and Saab AB. Industry players are engaging in contractual agreements with airports to enhance their market share. For instance, in May 2014, Uganda Civil Aviation Authority awarded the contract to Enav SpA for providing calibration and maintenance services to air based navigational systems. This strategy enabled the company to expand their services in Middle East.

Industry Viewpoint

Regulatory authorities including the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), Latin America Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC) and Civil Aviation Administration of China enact laws for ensuring civil aviation safety. For instance, EASA (EUROPEAN AVIATION SAFETY AGENCY) conducts multiple certification and monitors regulation standards for flight inspection. Moreover, in Latin America, LACAC focus on promoting technical standards for air liberalization and flight inspection positively supporting the industry size. The establishment of new standards for these systems will escalate the flight inspection market size.

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Flight Inspection Market

Research Methodology: Flight Inspection Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

