With the success of first vaccine to reach phase I clinical trial and turning out to be safe, well-tolerated, and capable of generating an immune response against the virus in humans, a lot of hope has been created with this vaccine. However, the research is still ongoing to develop novel therapeutic treatments that could aid infected patients in the meantime. One such growing area of interest is the use of cell therapy.

Cell Therapy: A Potential Treatment for COVID-19?

Cell therapies represent highly innovative therapeutic approaches that have revolutionized healthcare practices. Several studies from all over the world has proposed stem-cells based therapy, specifically mesenchymal stem cells, as a suitable remedial approach in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. Even though there are no approved cell therapy-based approaches for the prevention or treatment of COVID 19, however, many clinical trials have begun, and scientists are trying relentlessly to develop a therapeutic to treat this disease.

Companies Engaged in the Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

Presently, over 100 industry players and 60 non-industry players are involved in the manufacturing of cell therapies; of these, 52% have the required capabilities for manufacturing T-cell therapies.

The Key Hubs of Cell Therapy Manufacturing

Majority of the industrial stakeholders (41%) are based in North America, followed by those based in Europe (31%) and the remaining in Asia Pacific. It is worth mentioning that within Asia Pacific, Japan (8) emerged as a popular hub for cell therapy manufacturers.

Demand for Cell Therapies (in terms of number of patients) is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of >21%, During 2019-2030

Given that advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs) is relatively a niche domain, the overall commercial demand for cell therapies is estimated to be more than 18,500 patients in 2019 and this value is likely to grow to close to 0.4 billion patients by 2030.

