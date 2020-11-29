The targeted protein degradation approach is believed to possess the potential to unlock the undruggable proteome, which was traditionally considered to be inaccessible. Compared to conventional inhibition strategies, degradation offers several benefits, which include the opportunity to completely remove aberrant proteins and associated systemic malfunctions.

As a result, targeted protein degradation-based therapeutics have generated enthusiasm within the medical science community, thereby, defining a new frontier in the field of medicine.

Get Detailed Analysis of Targeted Protein Degradation Market

Consistent research efforts in this domain can be validated from the fact that over 200 articles were published in the past three years

Given the extensive R&D activity in this domain, the targeted protein degradation-based therapeutics pipeline is growing at a substantial pace. As a result, there has been a significant increase in the number of scientific articles published related to therapeutics and technologies based on the aforementioned mechanism. Stakeholders in this industry are actively publishing their findings related to innovative targeted protein degradation approaches in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

Targeted protein degradation-based therapy development efforts have also garnered the attention of various private and public investors, resulting in significant capital investments in the past decade

The efforts of players engaged in the development of targeted protein degradation-based therapeutics and technology platforms have gained significant interest of various venture capital investors. In fact, since 2014, over USD 3.5 billion (across ~100 funding instances) has been invested by both private and public investors in companies involved in developing such therapies.

Further, around USD 1.4 billion was raised through secondary offerings, representing 41% of the total capital raised by industry players in the last several years. In addition, around 21% of the investment was raised through other equity investments; these include instances of private placements of share and exercised warrants.

Moreover, more than 120 investors have supported the programs undertaken by small / mid-sized companies in this domain; European Regional Development Fund, RA Capital Management, Atlas Venture, Cardinal Partners, Cormorant Asset Management, Hatteras Venture Partners, Innovate UK, Novartis Bioventures, and Lilly Asia Ventures emerged as some of the prominent investors in this field.

The increasing interest in this field is also reflected in recent partnership activity

Several partnerships have been forged between companies involved in this domain and other industry players / research institutes during the period, 2014–Q3 2019. It is worth highlighting that over 45 collaborations were established after 2017, indicating that the activity in this domain is increasing at a significant pace. Over 50% of the partnerships were research agreements and R&D agreements, indicating the sustained focus on the discovery and development efforts in this upcoming field of therapeutics.

Current and future market potential of targeted protein degradation market

The commercial success of targeted protein degradation therapeutics is still dependent on ongoing clinical studies, as none of such protein degraders have been approved so far. However, given the increasing number of licensing deals and the growing preclinical / clinical pipeline, we expect the market to grow at a significant pace in the foreseen future.

To know more about the evolving targeted protein degradation market, check out the report here.

Visit for more info Targeted Protein Degradation Market: Focus on Therapeutics and Technology Platforms (based on Degronimids, ENDTACs, Epichaperome Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Tags, IMiDs, LYTACs, Molecular Glues, PHOTACs, PROTACs, Protein Homeostatic Modulators, SARDs, SERDs, SNIPERs, and Specific BET and DUB Inhibitors), 2020-2030

You may also be interested in the following titles:

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]