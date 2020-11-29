The New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins are set to square off in an AFC East matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are 0-10 overall and 0-5 at home, while Miami is 6-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Dolphins had a five-game winning streak snapped last week. They beat the Jets in the first meeting of the season in Week 6, 24-0.

Miami is favored by 6.5 points in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 44.5. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Jets picks, you’ll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 19-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 12 on an incredible 115-75 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jets vs. Dolphins. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Dolphins vs. Jets:

Jets vs. Dolphins spread: Jets +6.5

Jets vs. Dolphins over-under: 44.5 points

Jets vs. Dolphins money line: New York +245, Miami -290

Latest Odds: Dolphins -7

What you need to know about the Jets

The Jets worst start in franchise history extended to 10 games last Sunday when they lost to the Chargers, 34-28. They became the first team to be officially eliminated from playoff contention. New York’s last win came in the final week of the 2019 regular season. Adam Gase is now 7-19 in two seasons as the Jets coach, for a winning percentage of .269. New York trailed by as many as 18 points in the loss to Los Angeles, The Jets had a season-low 82 yards in the first half, and only 30 passing yards behind Joe Flacco, who also threw an interception that was returned for a TD.

Flacco finished with 205 passing yards and two TDs. Sam Darnold is expected to return from a shoulder injury this week to start vs. Miami. He has 250-plus passing yards and a TD pass in his last two matchups with the Dolphins. Breshad Perriman has 50-plus yards and a TD in his past two games. He had four catches for 62 yards in the Week 6 meeting. Frank Gore had a season-high 71 scrimmage yards (61 rushing) and rushed for his first TD of the season last week. He had 846 scrimmage yards (722 rushing) and a TD catch in 2018 with Miami. Gase is 1-2 vs. his former team.

What you need to know about the Dolphins

Meanwhile, the Dolphins lost to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday, 20-13. Miami had come in riding a 6-3 record, the franchise’s best start since the 2001 season. The Dolphins allowed 189 rushing yards and they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing defense. Tua Tagovailoa was benched in the fourth quarter in his worst outing as a pro so far. He threw for 83 yards and was sacked six times. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a game-sealing interception with 63 seconds left.

Tagovailoa will start vs. the Jets despite his benching last week, and will not be held out because of a thumb injury. Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game. DeVante Parker led the team with six catches for 61 yards and a TD last week. He has 13 receiving TDs since 2019, third most among AFC wide receivers. Miami is tied for third in the NFL with 17 takeaways, and ranks fourth in points allowed at 20.2 per game. Emmanuel Ogbah has a sack in six of his past seven games and had two sacks in the Week 6 meeting.

How to make Jets vs. Dolphins picks

