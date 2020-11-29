The Soul Train Music Awards 2020 Live are back to honor the brightest stars in R&B, gospel, adult urban contemporary, and soul from the past year. They air Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.

Soul Train Awards 2020 Live Stream Free

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards streaming online for free:

You can watch a live stream of BET and 60 other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of BET and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 BET Soul Train Awards live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

The theme for the 2020 Soul Train Awards is “Feed Your Soul.” It will include performances by Babyface, Brandy, CeeLo Green, Charlie Wilson, Ella Mai, Jazmine Sullivan, Lucky Daye, Monica, Smokey Robinson with appearances by Dallas Austin, Jermaine Dupri, and Brandee Evans.

Actor, singer and writer Tisha Campbell (Martin, My Wife & Kids, Last Man Standing, Outmatched) will once again join actor, singer, and writer Tichina Arnold (Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, The Neighborhood, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) as host and co-producer of this year’s awards. The iconic best friend duo, both on the 90’s hit show Martin and in real-life, will return to the Soul Train Awards stage for the third time, bringing their dynamic comedy and infectious personalities to this year’s ceremony.

The sixth annual Lady of Soul Award will be presented to Grammy Award-winning singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Monica. She’s the youngest female ever to have two No. 1 back-to-back hits on Billboard’s R&B chart from her 1995 debut album “Miss Thang.” Her sophomore album, “The Boy Is Mine,” garnered Monica pop success with a record-breaking 13 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. With a music career spanning over two decades, Monica’s chart-topping success continued throughout her career with multiple record-breaking albums and single releases with over 25-millions records sold.

H.E.R. leads the nominees for this year’s awards, receiving eight nominations including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and double nods in each of the Ashford and Simpson Songwriters Award, Best Collaboration, and Video of the Year categories. She is followed by Chris Brown, who received seven nominations including Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Dance Performance, Best Collaboration and Video of the Year for the hit single “Go Crazy” with Young Thug.

Beyoncé and Young Thug received six nominations, including Song of the Year and Video of the Year. Other top nominees include Chloe x Halle, Summer Walker, and Usher with five nods each, followed by YG with four nominations. Brandy and PJ Morton round out the group with three nods apiece.

The night begins with the one-hour, pre-show “Soul-Coming: Countdown to the Soul Train Awards” hosted by Flex Alexander and Shanice at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the 2020 Soul Train Awards at 8 p.m. ET and the broadcast debut of the BET “Soul Train Edition” of DJ Cassidy’s groundbreaking virtual series, Pass the Mic directly afterward.

The 2020 Soul Train Awards air live Sunday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET, BET Her, VH1, and MTV2.