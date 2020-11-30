Computer Aided Dispatch Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Computer Aided Dispatch market for 2020-2025.

The “Computer Aided Dispatch Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Computer Aided Dispatch industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Avtec Inc.

Caliber Public Safety

Zetron

Tritech Software Systems

Superion

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Spillman Technologies

Priority Dispatch Corp.

Tyler Technologies

Southern Software

Cody Systems

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

On-premises

Cloud

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Call management

Dispatch unit management

Reporting and analysis

Others (dispatch decision support and supplemental resources tracking)