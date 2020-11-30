The Green Building Research Institute now known as GBRI is one of the biggest names in the Green Buildings and LEED education sector. This week they announced some exciting news, so we wanted to learn more about the company and more about their news and why they announced it.

With millions of job losses around the world due to the COVID19 pandemic and financially tensions, now is the time for people to think about education. With fewer jobs, experts have revealed that more people will go for the same job, and that is why it is important for people looking for a new job or to advance their career to gain more qualifications.

GBRI agrees education is important and they also know that people are struggling financially. That is why they have announced they are offering FREE Exam Prep Materials for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP & WELL AP for Students & Professionals.

So, lets learn more about GBRI and why they have decided to provide students and professionals such an offer.

For those people who don’t know what services The Green Building Research Institute provide, can you please explain?

GBRI is your one stop shop for all your sustainability, green buildings and LEED education. GBRI is an online Sustainability Education Provider founded with the belief that the best way to encourage responsible development is to provide resources to the builders, designers and engineers who are crafting our future. Our mission is to make sustainability resources affordable and accessible to everyone across the globe.

If you just made an important announcement about Free Prep materials, can you explain more?

COVID-19 has hit every aspect of society around the world really hard. No one body has been unaffected by it, whether it be physically, financially, socially, or emotionally. People around the world need support, even more, this year as the economic devastation from the pandemic continues to claim lives and jobs intensifying the economic di-vide. At GBRI, we want to support those affected by COVID-19 with some positive reinforcement. We announced several scholarships for young professionals and students preparing for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP, or WELL AP exams or seeking continuing education to maintain their credential. The scholarships allow students and professionals to get FREE Exam Prep Materials for LEED Green Associate, LEED AP BD+C, LEED AP O+M and WELL AP.

Can you explain what is LEED and who is it for?

LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is a green building rating system or certification program developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). LEED applies to buildings and individuals. LEED certification is not for people but for buildings. Buildings get certified under LEED while professionals get accredited under LEED. LEED “certification” for buildings and LEED “accreditation” for people or individuals.

What are the different sustainability credentials available for individuals under LEED?

There are a few LEED credentials such as the LEED Green Associate, LEED AP and LEED Fellow. The LEED Green Associate credential comprises the first tier in development of LEED credentials. Earning a LEED Green Associate title conveys a position of authority and commitment in advancing the adoption of sustainable building practices. A LEED Accredited Professional (AP) exhibits a deeper well of knowledge and, by extension, an even greater commitment towards sustainable building.

4a. What about WELL Credentials?

The WELL Building Standard (WELL) focuses on the people in the building. The standard places human health and comfort to the forefront of building practices and reinvents buildings that are not only better for the planet, but also for people. This is the first standard of its kind that focuses solely on the health and wellness of building occupants.

A WELL AP credential distinguishes building professionals who have in-depth knowledge of the WELL Building Standard, building codes and standards in the sustainability industry.

Why have you decided to offer LEED v4 Exam Prep FREE with GBRI scholarships?

Don’t let the Pandemic keep you away from where you want to be. This scholarship is GBRI’s way of thanking students and professionals and recognizing their perseverance in the face of adversity. We hope this token of love and support will help you stay on track with the important work you do, despite the disruptions.

In addition, GBRI has also started providing FREE webinars and webinars with suggested pricing where students and professionals can watch the webinars for FREE. Our recent webinar discussing HVAC strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 was registered by around 2000 professionals from around the world. Following the live webinar, GBRI has made the replay available for the public including the research resources and PowerPoint slides.

The research doesn’t stop here and you can use this to educate your employees and clients about what we know now and what we don’t know about the COVID-19 virus and the HVAC strategies we shared. Its ok to admit what we don’t know and continue our quest to fight this pandemic as one tribe- one human tribe.

We also have another FREE Webinar coming up in December on Climate Change and Healthcare taught by an Oncologist. Thus far we have had 1200 plus registrations.

The LEED AP and WELL AP exam is not an easy exam to pass, but you are saying that with your help people can pass it, how confident are you?

I agree that the LEED and WEL Exams are not easy. We are confident our students will pass their LEED or WELL exam by following our recommended roadmap. So confident, in fact, we’re backing it up with a money back guarantee! But that’s same exam prep is 100% FREE with our scholarship coupons.

You have removed the application process, why have you done that?

We wanted to expedite the process. There is no application process like we would normally have. Instead, GBRI encourages the interested applicants to use the honor system. On the scholarship page, GBRI has listed scholarship codes that applicants could use when registering for their CE or Exam Prep courses. Depending on the code applicants enter, the shopping cart will automatically reduce the out-of-pocket cost by 30%-100%. To be more specific, users can get up to 50% for CE courses and up to 100% for all exam prep courses. GBRI’s exam prep pack-ages are all-inclusive.

How transferable and recognizable is the LEED certificate? What I mean is, if someone was relocating to another country, would it be recognized in places like the UK, Australia, and Canada?

With presence in more than 160 plus countries, I would say LEED is pretty popular and recognized among sustainability building professionals. I must say the WELL credential is also getting a lot of attention.

Education has been hit hard by the pandemic how do you think this has affected those people looking to improve their education for a better job?

The pandemic has spared none. Education is no exception. I believe online education will become more popular. I hope reputed institutions do their part by offering scholarships for those hit hard by the pandemic. We are in this together and we have to act like one human tribe.

The financial climate in recent years has hit people hard around the world. Before the financial struggles a lot of people would spend their spare time working to earn extra income instead of improving their education. With all the job losses due to the COVID19 pandemic, is it now the right time to focus on education to get a better job?

I am a firm believer in lifelong learning. Learning new tricks and techniques can only enhance your employment opportunities. My only concern is that University education in America and UK now costs a fortune. Can just a degree from one of these Universities guarantee a job? I don’t think so. Students and professionals should continuously look for ways to hone their skills with specialty training.

As an educational provider, how important is it for people to take the LEED exam?

I took my LEED Exam 15 years ago and it helped me understand the green building industry and allowed me to work on many LEED Projects. Even if students and professionals do not want to take the LEED or WELL exam (because the examination is a bit expensive), I will strongly encourage them to take advantage of our scholarship and use it to learn LEED and WELL rating systems for FREE. The exam prep we provide provides an in-depth analysis of the LEED and WELL rating system. This will only help them stay competent when applying for jobs and attending interviews.

For those people who want to take up your offer, what do they need to do?

They can visit the scholarship page and start taking the courses in a matter of minutes. https://www.gbrionline.org/scholarship/

Here is the link to our FREE Climate Change Webinar –

https://www.gbrionline.org/product/climate-change-and-health-a-lunchtime-chat-with-dr-joan-schiller/

Our free webinars and courses are posted here –

https://www.gbrionline.org/free-leed-and-aia-ce-hours/

About GBRI

