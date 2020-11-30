Corrugated packaging software is used to manage and automate business procedures of an organization. Corrugated packaging software has the capability of cutting, designing, folding, and printing corrugated boxes. This software is available both as a packaged and stand-alone software solution. Packaged corrugated software solutions are more cost-effective and productive than stand-alone corrugated packaging software. Packaged software is usually combined with enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions with an aim to manage the complete business procedure of manufacturing plants across the world. Corrugated sheets are a flexible medium for packaging, which can be folded and molded into any desired size and shape. Adoption of corrugated packaging software is growing with the accessibility of packaged solutions, as it becomes easy to manage and implement the packaging procedure. Therefore, it supports in increasing the profit margin of manufacturers.

The global corrugated packaging software market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the enormous growth in the e-commerce market worldwide. With the increasing variety of goods bought online, the requirement for corrugated boxes of different sizes and shapes is growing continuously. Therefore, the wide acceptance of online shopping is a major factor which is expected to boost the growth of the corrugated packaging software market across the globe. Currently, e-commerce dealers are more interested in customized corrugated boxes with their logo and brand name printed on the boxes. This is also fueling the demand for corrugated packaging software among both small-scale and large-scale corrugated box manufacturers. Therefore, it is expected to have a positive impact on the volume of sales of the corrugated packaging software across the globe. However, stringent government regulation for corrugated packaging is a major factor which is expected to hinder the growth of this market.

Integration of corrugated packaging software and enterprise resource planning (ERP) is expected to create new opportunities for the global corrugated packaging software market in the forthcoming years. Apart from this, the growing demand for this software among end-use industries such as personal care, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, electronic goods, and consumer goods are also anticipated to contribute a major role in the growth of the corrugated packaging software market around the globe.

The global corrugated packaging software market can be segmented based on type, deployment, and end-use industry. Based on type, the global corrugated packaging software market can be classified into standalone software and packaged software. In terms of deployment type, the corrugated packaging software market can be segregated into on-premise and cloud-based. Based on end-use industry, the market can be categorized into food & beverages, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, e-commerce, manufacturing and others.

The corrugated packaging software market in North America is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to be the major market for corrugated packaging software as the country is continuously adopting new technologies in order to meet the growing demand for advanced designs of corrugated boxes. Moreover, developing regions such as Asia Pacific and South America are anticipated to create new opportunities for the corrugated packaging software market in the near future. This is primarily due to the increase in number of corrugated box manufacturers in countries such as Argentina and Brazil.

Major players operating in the global corrugated packaging software market include Dexciss Technology Pvt Ltd., Epicor Software Corporation, AMTECH SOFTWARE, INC., Onesys Limited, Kiwiplan, Inc., Arden Software, Erpisto, Avista Solutions International Inc., theurer.com, Electronics For Imaging, Inc., Sap SE, Oracle Corporation, Volume Software, Microsoft Corporation, and Sistrade Software Consulting SA.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry's value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

