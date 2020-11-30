Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Overview

The demand for artificial intelligence has grown significantly in the last few years due to the advantages it provides. Rising use of big data, growing demand for greater transparency and visibility into supply chain data and processes, and increasing adoption of AI for improving consumer services and satisfaction are some of the other factors driving the demand in this market. Moreover, growing applicability of AI in various industries has further augmented the demand in this market.

The global artificial intelligence in supply chain market could be classified on basis of technology, application, end-user industry, and offerings. The end-user industry category can further be segmented into manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, retail, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food and beverages, and others. In terms of offerings, the market is likely to be divided into software, hardware, and services. Of these, the software segment is expected to lead the market on accounts of the rising adoption of AI and related software development kits.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=53868

The report provides the key parameters affecting the market growth of the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market. Driver and restraints taken in the report helps in understanding the different growth factors directly or indirectly affecting the market growth. Whereas, trends and opportunities give insights regarding the latest innovation taking place in the market. Geographic analysis is also provided in the report. Competitive landscape and segmentation are also provided in the report.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Trends and Opportunities

Introduction of artificial intelligence is a technological innovation of recent times, despite that fact; AI is massively used in various industries. Increasing use of technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and context-aware computing and computer vision has grown the demand for AI in supply chain across the globe. Moreover, rising adoption of computer vision for semiautonomous or autonomous applications in multiple industries including automotive and manufacturing is further expected to drive the market’s growth.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53868

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Geographic Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Presence of key players in the region is the key factors for the dominance of Asia Pacific. Growing adoption of NLP technologies and deep learning in various industries such as manufacturing, retail, and automotive has boosted the demand for artificial intelligence in supply chain in Asia Pacific. Developed regions such as Europe and North America are also expected to drive the demand for this market in the coming years.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Competitive Landscape

In this section, the report presents key players functioning in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market and what business development strategies are being used by them to expand their geographical reach. Information provided in this section is likely to help the players and investors to develop a clear understanding of the current market scenario and helps in making appropriate business decisions in the future. some of the key players operating the in the global artificial intelligence in supply chain market are Samsung Electronics, IBM, Intel, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Xilinx, and Amazon. These players are expected to indulge in various business development strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, launch new products, and similar other strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=53868

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturers-of-unmanned-surface-vessels-leverage-collision-avoidance-sensor-market-valuation-to-touch-mark-of-us-12-bn-by-2027-tmr-301178838.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thriving-e-commerce-and-retail-sectors-boost-demand-opportunities-for-radiofrequency-identification-rfid-tags-market-players-tmr-301171878.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com