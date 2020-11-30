A distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) allows utilities to manage distribution grids with a variety of connected distributed energy generation (DEG) assets and capitalizes on the benefits from the distributed resources including behind-the-meter and larger utility-grade resources. They play a crucial role in catering to the rising energy demand. Insufficient power supplied by centralized power systems coupled with their rising prices are expected to lay the groundwork for the DEG systems market which will be a crucial factor adding to the growth of the distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42275

Insufficient centralized electricity supply, paradigm shift in energy generation toward green technology, and increased awareness about carbon footprint reduction coupled with revised FIT (Feed in Tariff) rates are expected to spur the market growth. The high initial investment acts as a major barrier to the market. However, price decline in the coming years is expected to overcome the restraint. Depleting fossil fuel coupled with their rising prices impacts the cost of energy generation.Today’s renewable systems are cost competitive and the most economic option for off-grid electrification. Low prices are likely to open new opportunities for the market which has helped reach grid parity quickly in these high priced electricity markets. The 2004/8/EC directive was developed by the European Commission (EC) in 2004 to trim down emissions (greenhouse gases) and support cogeneration systems. This promotes the DEG systems market that contributes positively to the distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) market.

The global distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) market has been segmented on the basis of technology, software, end-user, and region. In terms of technology, the market has been classified into solar, wind, energy storage, combined heat & power and others. The software segment has been divided into management and control, analytics, and virtual power plants. In terms of the end user segment, the global distributed energy resource management system market has been bifurcated into industrial, government, commercial, residential, and military. On a regional basis, the market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South Africa.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42275

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the global distributed energy resource management system market, followed by Europe in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. A number of factors such as the increasing demand for new advanced security systems, technical breakthroughs in the field of energy and power generation, supportive government regulations, and increasing adoption of IoT and related services are driving the growth of the market in North America and Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a faster rate between 2018 and 2026. Developing economies in Asia such as India and China are inviting global players to enter their market, which is in turn supporting the growth of the overall market.

In the current scenario, the global distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) market is highly fragmented. However, there are a few well established players having strong distribution networks. Also, these players have deeply penetrated into the distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) market by introducing innovative and technologically advanced products. The companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research & development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to customer requirements. Furthermore, the solution providers are planning to invest in advanced technologies with a target to provide cost competitive product in the market

The prominent industry vendors of the distributed energy resource management system market are ABB Ltd, Sunverge Energy, Inc, Blue Pillar, Inc., Enernoc, Inc., Autogrid Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric, Open Access Technology International, Inc., Spirae, Inc., Schneider Electric, Enbala Power Networks, Inc. and Doosan Gridtech, Inc.

Ask For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42275

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Our key underpinning is the 4-Quadrant Framework EIRS that offers detailed visualization of four elements:

Customer E xperience Maps

xperience Maps I nsights and Tools based on data-driven research

nsights and Tools based on data-driven research Actionable R esults to meet all the business priorities

esults to meet all the business priorities Strategic Frameworks to boost the growth journey

The study strives to evaluate the current and future growth prospects, untapped avenues, factors shaping their revenue potential, and demand and consumption patterns in the global market by breaking it into region-wise assessment.

The following regional segments are covered comprehensively:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manufacturers-of-unmanned-surface-vessels-leverage-collision-avoidance-sensor-market-valuation-to-touch-mark-of-us-12-bn-by-2027-tmr-301178838.html

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thriving-e-commerce-and-retail-sectors-boost-demand-opportunities-for-radiofrequency-identification-rfid-tags-market-players-tmr-301171878.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com