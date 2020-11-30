“

The report titled Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Linde Group, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, Gelest, MSA, Norris Cylinder Company, Catalina Cylinders, Cyl-Tec, ECS, JMC, Air Liquide, Henan Saite, Tianhai, Ningbo Meike, Hebei Baigong Industrial, Jindun

Market Segmentation by Product: Steel Cylinders

Aluminum Cylinders

Composite Cylinders



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Industry

Medical Industry

General Industry



The Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Steel Cylinders

1.2.3 Aluminum Cylinders

1.2.4 Composite Cylinders

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Industry

1.3.3 Medical Industry

1.3.4 General Industry

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Linde Group

8.1.1 Linde Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 Linde Group Overview

8.1.3 Linde Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Linde Group Product Description

8.1.5 Linde Group Related Developments

8.2 Worthington Industries

8.2.1 Worthington Industries Corporation Information

8.2.2 Worthington Industries Overview

8.2.3 Worthington Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Worthington Industries Product Description

8.2.5 Worthington Industries Related Developments

8.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders

8.3.1 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Corporation Information

8.3.2 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Overview

8.3.3 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Product Description

8.3.5 Luxfer Gas Cylinders Related Developments

8.4 Gelest

8.4.1 Gelest Corporation Information

8.4.2 Gelest Overview

8.4.3 Gelest Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Gelest Product Description

8.4.5 Gelest Related Developments

8.5 MSA

8.5.1 MSA Corporation Information

8.5.2 MSA Overview

8.5.3 MSA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 MSA Product Description

8.5.5 MSA Related Developments

8.6 Norris Cylinder Company

8.6.1 Norris Cylinder Company Corporation Information

8.6.2 Norris Cylinder Company Overview

8.6.3 Norris Cylinder Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Norris Cylinder Company Product Description

8.6.5 Norris Cylinder Company Related Developments

8.7 Catalina Cylinders

8.7.1 Catalina Cylinders Corporation Information

8.7.2 Catalina Cylinders Overview

8.7.3 Catalina Cylinders Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Catalina Cylinders Product Description

8.7.5 Catalina Cylinders Related Developments

8.8 Cyl-Tec

8.8.1 Cyl-Tec Corporation Information

8.8.2 Cyl-Tec Overview

8.8.3 Cyl-Tec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Cyl-Tec Product Description

8.8.5 Cyl-Tec Related Developments

8.9 ECS

8.9.1 ECS Corporation Information

8.9.2 ECS Overview

8.9.3 ECS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 ECS Product Description

8.9.5 ECS Related Developments

8.10 JMC

8.10.1 JMC Corporation Information

8.10.2 JMC Overview

8.10.3 JMC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JMC Product Description

8.10.5 JMC Related Developments

8.11 Air Liquide

8.11.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

8.11.2 Air Liquide Overview

8.11.3 Air Liquide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Air Liquide Product Description

8.11.5 Air Liquide Related Developments

8.12 Henan Saite

8.12.1 Henan Saite Corporation Information

8.12.2 Henan Saite Overview

8.12.3 Henan Saite Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Henan Saite Product Description

8.12.5 Henan Saite Related Developments

8.13 Tianhai

8.13.1 Tianhai Corporation Information

8.13.2 Tianhai Overview

8.13.3 Tianhai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Tianhai Product Description

8.13.5 Tianhai Related Developments

8.14 Ningbo Meike

8.14.1 Ningbo Meike Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ningbo Meike Overview

8.14.3 Ningbo Meike Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ningbo Meike Product Description

8.14.5 Ningbo Meike Related Developments

8.15 Hebei Baigong Industrial

8.15.1 Hebei Baigong Industrial Corporation Information

8.15.2 Hebei Baigong Industrial Overview

8.15.3 Hebei Baigong Industrial Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Hebei Baigong Industrial Product Description

8.15.5 Hebei Baigong Industrial Related Developments

8.16 Jindun

8.16.1 Jindun Corporation Information

8.16.2 Jindun Overview

8.16.3 Jindun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Jindun Product Description

8.16.5 Jindun Related Developments

9 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Distributors

11.3 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Disposable Gas Cylinders (Non-refillable Cylinders) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”