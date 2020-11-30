Omega-3 is a family of essential fatty acids that plays a crucial role in human diet. Human body cannot produce omega-3s on its own. The three most common omega-3s are DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid). ALA is mainly derived from plant sources, while EPA and DHA can be found in algae and animal sources. Food sources which are rich in omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish, fish oils, salmons, sardines, soyabeans (roasted), walnuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, and canola oil. People who have dietary restrictions are recommended omega-3 supplements such as algal oil and fish oil.

The global omega-3 market is growing at a significant pace owing to increasing consumer spending on dietary supplements. The rising awareness about benefits of consuming omega-3 fatty acid and growing consumer focus on preventive healthcare has led to a surge in demand for omega-3 products. Innovative technologies have permitted product developers to deliver advanced product solutions such as omega-3 supplements in small sized pills for consumers averse to swallowing large sized omega-3 pills. Major food processing companies are also adding omega-3 fatty acids in processed yogurts, cereals, beverages, and bread to fortify these food products and make them more nutritious. The health benefits of omega-3 on brain and heart health and its ability reduce the risk of hypertension and coronary heart diseases has caught the attention of the masses. The increasing spending of consumers on dietary supplements, functional foods, and nutraceuticals is expected to spur the growth of omega-3 in the future. Unsteady supply of raw materials such as fish oils owing to sustainability issues facing the fisheries industry is expected to restrain the growth of omeg-3 market to some extent.

The List of Companies

1. BASF SE

2. Cargill, Incorporated

3. Croda International Plc

4. GC Rieber Oils

5. Luhua Biomarine (Shandong) Co., Ltd.

6. OLVEA FISH OILS

7. Omega Protein Corporation

8. Pelagia AS

9. POLARIS

10. Royal DSM

