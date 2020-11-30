Foods items are easily contaminated with harmful microorganisms and may become major cause of food-borne diseases among individuals. High-risk pathogens are often transmitted to our body through food and may result in serious illness. Frequent use of pesticides during transportation and storage may also result in cross contamination of human food. These kits are inevitable in cases where people may be fatally allergic to antibiotics or very small percentage of drugs. Besides, mycotoxins may be produced at different stages in the supply chain. Hence it becomes necessary to regularly assess the food in terms of quality as precautionary measures to avoid possible health risks. Food testing kits constitute of equipments used for the detection and identification of pathogens, allergens, mycotoxins, adulterants, and other targets.

The food testing kits market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of testing technologies coupled with thriving demands necessitating faster and reliable test results. Increasing incidents of food borne illness and stringent food safety regulations in developed nations further boosts the growth of the food testing kits market. However, lack of proper food control infrastructures and resources in developing countries may hamper the growth of the food testing kits market. Nonetheless, development of multi-contaminant analyzing technology and growing international trade practices offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the food testing kits market during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

2. bioMerieux SA

3. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

4. EnviroLogix Inc.

5. Merck KGaA

6. Neogen Corporation

7. PerkinElmer Inc.

8. QIAGEN N. V.

9. Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Food Testing Kits market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Food Testing Kits Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

The report focuses on global major leading Food Testing Kits Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

