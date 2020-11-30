“
The report titled Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Connected Medical Device Technologies report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Connected Medical Device Technologies report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: GE Healthcare, Honeywell International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Abbott, Koninklijke Phillps N.V., Omron Healthcare, Mckesson Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific Corporation, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Siemens Healthineers, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker Corporation
Market Segmentation by Product: ECG Monitoring Devices
Insulin Pump
BP Monitor
Portable GPS PERS
Glucose Monitor
Pulse Oximeter
Smart Pill Dispenser
Heart Rate Monitor
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Specialty Clinics
Home Care Settings/Monitoring
Others
The Connected Medical Device Technologies Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Connected Medical Device Technologies market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Connected Medical Device Technologies industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Connected Medical Device Technologies market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Market Analysis by Type
1.3.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 ECG Monitoring Devices
1.3.3 Insulin Pump
1.3.4 BP Monitor
1.3.5 Portable GPS PERS
1.3.6 Glucose Monitor
1.3.7 Pulse Oximeter
1.3.8 Smart Pill Dispenser
1.3.9 Heart Rate Monitor
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Market by Application
1.4.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Hospitals
1.4.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.4.4 Specialty Clinics
1.4.5 Home Care Settings/Monitoring
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Connected Medical Device Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Connected Medical Device Technologies Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Trends
2.3.2 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Drivers
2.3.3 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Challenges
2.3.4 Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Connected Medical Device Technologies Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Connected Medical Device Technologies Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue
3.4 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Connected Medical Device Technologies Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Connected Medical Device Technologies Area Served
3.6 Key Players Connected Medical Device Technologies Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Connected Medical Device Technologies Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Connected Medical Device Technologies Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Connected Medical Device Technologies Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Connected Medical Device Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Latin America Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Connected Medical Device Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
11Key Players Profiles
11.1 GE Healthcare
11.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.1.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
11.1.3 GE Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
11.2 Honeywell International Inc.
11.2.1 Honeywell International Inc. Company Details
11.2.2 Honeywell International Inc. Business Overview
11.2.3 Honeywell International Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.2.4 Honeywell International Inc. Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Development
11.3 Medtronic Inc.
11.3.1 Medtronic Inc. Company Details
11.3.2 Medtronic Inc. Business Overview
11.3.3 Medtronic Inc. Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.3.4 Medtronic Inc. Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Medtronic Inc. Recent Development
11.4 Abbott
11.4.1 Abbott Company Details
11.4.2 Abbott Business Overview
11.4.3 Abbott Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.4.4 Abbott Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Abbott Recent Development
11.5 Koninklijke Phillps N.V.
11.5.1 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Company Details
11.5.2 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Business Overview
11.5.3 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.5.4 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Koninklijke Phillps N.V. Recent Development
11.6 Omron Healthcare
11.6.1 Omron Healthcare Company Details
11.6.2 Omron Healthcare Business Overview
11.6.3 Omron Healthcare Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.6.4 Omron Healthcare Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development
11.7 Mckesson Corporation
11.7.1 Mckesson Corporation Company Details
11.7.2 Mckesson Corporation Business Overview
11.7.3 Mckesson Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.7.4 Mckesson Corporation Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Mckesson Corporation Recent Development
11.8 Johnson & Johnson
11.8.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
11.8.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview
11.8.3 Johnson & Johnson Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.8.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
11.9 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.9.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Company Details
11.9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Business Overview
11.9.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.9.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development
11.10 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd.
11.10.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Company Details
11.10.2 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Business Overview
11.10.3 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
11.10.4 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd. Recent Development
11.11 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
10.11.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Company Details
10.11.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Business Overview
10.11.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
10.11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Recent Development
11.12 Siemens Healthineers
10.12.1 Siemens Healthineers Company Details
10.12.2 Siemens Healthineers Business Overview
10.12.3 Siemens Healthineers Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
10.12.4 Siemens Healthineers Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development
11.13 Smith & Nephew PLC
10.13.1 Smith & Nephew PLC Company Details
10.13.2 Smith & Nephew PLC Business Overview
10.13.3 Smith & Nephew PLC Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
10.13.4 Smith & Nephew PLC Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Smith & Nephew PLC Recent Development
11.14 Stryker Corporation
10.14.1 Stryker Corporation Company Details
10.14.2 Stryker Corporation Business Overview
10.14.3 Stryker Corporation Connected Medical Device Technologies Introduction
10.14.4 Stryker Corporation Revenue in Connected Medical Device Technologies Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Stryker Corporation Recent Development
12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
